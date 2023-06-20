All LGBTQ+ Dead by Daylight pride charm codes

The Dead by Daylight team at Behaviour Interactive has long celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month over the years, and 2023 has been no exception. As of June, Dead by Daylight has not only looked to support inclusivity and representation with two charity live streams but has also dished up a fresh batch of Pride charm codes for players to redeem.
Here’s how to get all of the Pride charms in Dead by Daylight.
All working Dead by Daylight pride charm codes
The following list includes all of the active LGBTQ+ Pride-themed charm codes in Dead by Daylight:
- FLAGL: Lesbian Pride Flag charm
- MFLAG: MLM Pride Flag charm
- FLAGB: Bisexual Pride Flag charm
- ISFLAG: Intersex Pride Flag charm
- FLAGP: Pansexual Pride Flag charm
- FLAGT: Trans Pride Flag charm
- AFLAGG: Agender Pride Flag charm
- GFLAGF: Gender-Fluid Pride Flag charm
- NBFLAG: Nonbinary Pride Flag charm
- GFLAGQ: Genderqueer Pride Flag charm
- AFLAGS: Asexual Pride Flag charm
- CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride charm
- PRIDE2022: Rainbow Flag charm (Pride 2021), Progress Flag charm (Pride 2022)
- KINDRD: Glance of Pride charm
In contrast to other codes from Behaviour Interactive players can use to score some Bloodpoints and Rift Fragments, these ones are not limited and do not have any expiration dates that players have to use them by. For instance, the Feathers of Pride, Rainbow Flag, and Progress Flag charms that were originally released in Dead by Daylight’s previous Pride Month events are still available for all to collect.
How to redeem pride charm codes in Dead by Daylight
To redeem the codes, players simply need to head to the in-game store and select the Redeem Code button in the top-right part of the menu. The codes can be entered one at a time, and the capitalization does not matter.