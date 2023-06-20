All LGBTQ+ Dead by Daylight pride charm codes

The Dead by Daylight team at Behaviour Interactive has long celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month over the years, and 2023 has been no exception. As of June, Dead by Daylight has not only looked to support inclusivity and representation with two charity live streams but has also dished up a fresh batch of Pride charm codes for players to redeem.

Here’s how to get all of the Pride charms in Dead by Daylight.

Happy Pride! 🌈 We're celebrating this month with new Charms, now including the ones shared during our Drag Queen Twitch Takeover.



These codes are yours to redeem if you haven't already, and will not expire. pic.twitter.com/Dthnqnwvjw — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 16, 2023

All working Dead by Daylight pride charm codes

The following list includes all of the active LGBTQ+ Pride-themed charm codes in Dead by Daylight:

FLAGL: Lesbian Pride Flag charm

Lesbian Pride Flag charm MFLAG: MLM Pride Flag charm

MLM Pride Flag charm FLAGB: Bisexual Pride Flag charm

Bisexual Pride Flag charm ISFLAG: Intersex Pride Flag charm

Intersex Pride Flag charm FLAGP: Pansexual Pride Flag charm

Pansexual Pride Flag charm FLAGT: Trans Pride Flag charm

Trans Pride Flag charm AFLAGG: Agender Pride Flag charm

Agender Pride Flag charm GFLAGF: Gender-Fluid Pride Flag charm

Gender-Fluid Pride Flag charm NBFLAG: Nonbinary Pride Flag charm

Nonbinary Pride Flag charm GFLAGQ: Genderqueer Pride Flag charm

Genderqueer Pride Flag charm AFLAGS: Asexual Pride Flag charm

Asexual Pride Flag charm CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride charm

Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE2022: Rainbow Flag charm (Pride 2021), Progress Flag charm (Pride 2022)

Rainbow Flag charm (Pride 2021), Progress Flag charm (Pride 2022) KINDRD: Glance of Pride charm

In contrast to other codes from Behaviour Interactive players can use to score some Bloodpoints and Rift Fragments, these ones are not limited and do not have any expiration dates that players have to use them by. For instance, the Feathers of Pride, Rainbow Flag, and Progress Flag charms that were originally released in Dead by Daylight’s previous Pride Month events are still available for all to collect.

How to redeem pride charm codes in Dead by Daylight

To redeem the codes, players simply need to head to the in-game store and select the Redeem Code button in the top-right part of the menu. The codes can be entered one at a time, and the capitalization does not matter.

