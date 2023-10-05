This Cyberpunk 2077 finisher mod finally makes stealth satisfying

One new Cyberpunk 2077 finisher update now allows players to sneak up behind their targets and kill them without making too much noise, making it the ultimate mod for those wishing to embrace the stealthy assassin life in Night City.

Mods are a great way to enhance any modern game, and in Cyberpunk 2077 especially mods have been used to help improve the graphics and performance as well as limit any really bad bugs (more so when it was first launched than now in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0). While it’s a vast improvement from the original, it doesn’t mean mods have disappeared by any means; especially ones that upgrade stealth to be far more satisfying.

The mod, shared by Cyerbpunk 2077 fans on Oct. 4, lets players effectively take out targets by sneaking up behind them and killing them with melee weapons.

Players are already loving the custom-made upgrade because it adds another level of fun to Cyberpunk 2077’s interesting battles.

One of the biggest questions fans have though is why this isn’t a built-in feature for Cyberpunk. While we don’t know, some speculate it may be because it would make killing targets easy, especially those on the difficult end of the scale.

As it’s just a cooler and stealthier version of the current mechanics but with animations, that’s very unlikely. There is a stealth route you can take in your skill tree, so maybe it’s a feature we’ll see added in a future CDPR update.

The downside is the mod’s stealth kills aren’t flashy. This is something players would want added if there was more of a stealthy kill option; it doesn’t have to be over the top, they say, but more detailed kills like what you’d see as a Fatality in Mortal Kombat or a stealth kill as a member of the Dark Brotherhood in Elder Scrolls would be nice.

Either way, this mod certainly makes sneaky playthroughs all the better.

