Cyberpunk 2.0 promised more immersive Cyberware installs but players think the update failed

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update is in full swing, having overhauled the majority of the game’s gameplay mechanics. The update also added—or at least promised to add—an extra layer of immersion, most notably during players’ visits to the ripperdocs.

However, players have been left disappointed with this promised feature, and some haven’t even noticed it. In a post from Sept. 26, one Cyberpunk player expressed their confusion with one segment of the 2.0 patch notes.

“Visiting ripperdocs is now more immersive. When getting cyberware installed, you sit on an operating chair and experience different animations depending on the type of implant,” the patch reads under the cyberware section—but players are complaining it hasn’t popped up at all yet, and it’s an issue that seems fairly widespread today.

Some have instead only seen black screens and very brief animations every time they want to get extra implants added. “I haven’t seen any different animations for cyberware, so that note is… inaccurate,” one player added.

Others get even less; just V getting up out of his chair at the end.

The new cyberware update hasn’t only caused confusion and disappointment with the lack of immersion either. Some players have also reported bugs when installing various implants, with one in particular only seeing their character’s new appearance actually loaded once they activated the new cyberware.

“I had Mantis Blades installed and when V got up from the chair her arms retained their normal, pre-modified appearance. Then I activated the Mantis Blades and her arms fully changed into the new appearance,” the disgruntled player wrote.

Cyberpunk 2077 and bugs have become inseparable, and with its development cycle set to end soon after Phantom Liberty‘s release, it seems players will just have to wait for the sequel if they want to see any meaningful changes.

CD Projekt RED has yet to comment on any of these issues.

