Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is a completely different entity compared to its 2020 release. With that being said, can Xbox Game Pass subscribers pick the RPG title up for free?

I’m sure Xbox players would agree that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has been a revelation, a money saver, and also a strain on free time. Cyberpunk 2077 also falls into the free time category thanks to its countless hours of gameplay.

The rejuvenated RPG title is probably as good as it’s ever been, but will fans be falling into a complete state of cyberpsychosis at the prospect of enjoying it for free? Or is it going to cost you some Eddies?

Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass?

Image via CD Projekt Red

I’m sorry to report that Cyberpunk 2077 is not currently on Xbox Game Pass to play for free as part of Microsoft’s subscription service.

If you’re looking to head into the dangerous stress of Night City, then you’re going to have to stump up some real cash to secure yourself some awesome augmentations.

It’s well documented that every title that Microsoft secures for Xbox Game Pass sets the company back millions of dollars. Obviously, if the publisher is making less money and physical and digital sales, then Microsoft has to compensate for that.

A game with the status of Cyberpunk 2077, and its impressive sales, means that Microsoft would likely, even at this point, have to invest a lot of money. Even so, it’s still worth picking up the game at this point—particularly Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.