How to fix the Path of Glory bug in Cyberpunk 2077

The Path of Glory bug still seems to be one of the most glaring issues in Cyberpunk 2077 to date.

As indicated by its title, the glitch has long plagued the Path of Glory epilogue mission in the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. While this might make it seem like a minor problem since it only affects those who happen to go for that particular ending, the bug itself is nothing to scoff at, as it causes players to get stuck in an infinite death loop.

The troublesome sequence in question also happens to be a part of the secret ending that takes quite a lot of effort and time to even get to—it’s the only one that requires you to have been near max-level and completed it without dying—so the fact that such a vital, combat-free part of the game is bugged for achievement hunters and expert chooms alike is truly unfortunate. Thankfully, however, there does seem to be a consistent workaround for the problem.

How to get past the Path of Glory bug in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt Red

Once you’ve completed Nocturne Op55N1, (Don’t Fear) The Reaper, and Changes, and you’re at the part in Path of Glory where Delamain wants you to enter the AV so he can take you to the Afterlife, the common stumbling point is that V will inexplicably flatline as soon as they get onboard.

To fix this bug, once you’re given the dialogue choice at the door of the AV, choose the “Hang On” option, open your map, and then close it. For some odd reason, this prevents V from dying unexpectedly once they sit down and allows players to finish the epilogue quest as intended.

While this is the main culprit affecting the Path of Glory mission at the moment, there does also happen to be another bug that seems to be giving players a hard time, albeit perhaps less frequently.

If you’ve looted the endgame mansion before progressing to the secret ending, the “Take your jacket” step can get glitched, preventing you from even getting to the AV part. At this point, if you’re playing on PC, you can give yourself the jacket manually via the following Cyber Engine Tweaker console command:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.SQ031_Samurai_Jacket”,1)

Fortunately, these do seem to be the only bugs plaguing the Path of Glory part of the secret ending, so once you’ve progressed past these potential problem points, it should be smooth sailing from there.

