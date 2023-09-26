Best Cyberpunk 2077 console commands and cheats

So, you’re a PC player and you want to use the Cyberpunk 2077 console to cheat, eh? Ok, maybe not to cheat, but let’s be honest—how fun is God Mode?

The base Cyberpunk 2077 game doesn’t actually allow players to access the console terminal unlike other single-player titles, but that didn’t stop modders from creating a tool to allow other modders—and all other players at the same time—to crack into the code behind the game.

Once you’ve got the console up and running, you’ll be able to plug in cheats and console commands that let you do a wonder of things, from loading up on infinite cash to cosplaying as Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

The best console commands and cheats for Cyberpunk 2077

Download the console window mod

A heads-up: You can only access the Cyberpunk 2077 console on PC. If you’re running the game on a console, I’m afraid you’re out of luck here.

To access the console in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to first download the mod Cyber Engine Tweaks, which can be found on Nexus Mods. Included is a wiki explaining how to install and use the mod. To install Cyber Engine Tweaks:

Download the ZIP file for the mod.

the ZIP file for the mod. Extract the ZIP file to a folder, ideally the Cyberpunk 2077 game folder.

the ZIP file to a folder, ideally the Cyberpunk 2077 game folder. Make sure the Cyber Engine Tweaks files are in the x64 folder of the game’s directory.

of the game’s directory. Launch the game: You will be prompted to pick a key to use to open the console. As with other titles, I went with tilde (~). Save the settings and you’ll be able to access the console with your chosen key.

The Cyber Engine Tweaks team recommends you turn off third-party overlays like Steam, Nvidia, Microsoft’s Game Bar, etc. as these tend to interfere with the console. If you find you’re having issues, make sure these are disabled before proceeding.

Console on? Let’s get to cheating.

Best console commands and cheats

Spawning items into your inventory

Before you begin, you’ll need to know the basic console command in Cyberpunk 2077 for spawning items:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.<name>, <quantity>”)

player.inventory.addItem(Items.<name>, <quantity>)

Replace <name> with the name of the item you’d like to spawn in, and <quantity> with the number you want to add to your inventory. Both commands are working as of update 2.0.

Infinite money

Why bother with a bunch of side gigs for minuscule amounts of cash when you can just instantly gain a million bucks? The infinite money command is probably going to be one of the first you’ll plug in. To give yourself all the cash you’ll ever need, use this command:

Game.AddToInventory(“Items.money, <amount>”)

There is a currency limit in Cyberpunk 2077: one hundred million Eurodollars. But we don’t think you’ll need nearly that much.

Automatically set your max Level, Attribute, and Perk points

Don’t want to grind to level 50 (or 60 with Phantom Liberty)? To automatically set your level in Cyberpunk 2077, use the SetLevel command:

Game.SetLevel(“Level”, <level>)

Replace <level> with whichever level you’d like to automatically jump to. The same can be done for your Attributes and Perks, so you can entirely max out your character. Simply replace <points> below with the number of Attribute and Perk points you want to automatically gain.

Game.GiveDevPoints(“Attribute”, <points>)

Game.GiveDevPoints(“Primary”, <points>)

Unlimited crafting materials

Max out the number of crafting materials in your inventory, so you can craft the best gear possible in Cyberpunk 2077. The console command for adding crafting materials differs based on the rarity you need:

Common Material : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CommonMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.CommonMaterial1”, <quantity>) Uncommon Material : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.UncommonMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.UncommonMaterial1”, <quantity>) Rare Material One : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial1”, <quantity>) Rare Material Two : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial2”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.RareMaterial2”, <quantity>) Epic Material One : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial1”, <quantity>) Epic Material Two : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial2”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.EpicMaterial2”, <quantity>) Legendary Material One : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial1”, <quantity>) Legendary Material Two: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.LegendaryMaterial2”, <quantity>)

The same can be done for Quickhack Schemes and their required materials:

Common Specs : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackCommonMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackCommonMaterial1”, <quantity>) Uncommon Specs : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackUncommonMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackUncommonMaterial1”, <quantity>) Rare Specs : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackRareMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackRareMaterial1”, <quantity>) Epic Specs : Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackEpicMaterial1”, <quantity>)

: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackEpicMaterial1”, <quantity>) Legendary Specs: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.QuickHackLegendaryMaterial1”, <quantity>)

Unlimited Endurance, increased movement speed, and max carry weight

Want to run as fast as possible without breaking a sweat? You can use console commands to max out your Endurance and run forever quickly, whilst carrying tons of extra gear.

Unlimited Endurance : Game.InfiniteStamina(True)

: Game.InfiniteStamina(True) Max out weight stats : Game.ModStatPlayer(“CarryCapacity”, <amount>)

: Game.ModStatPlayer(“CarryCapacity”, <amount>) Increase movement speed: Game.ModStatPlayer(“MaxSpeed”, <amount>)

These commands should be more than enough to get you started, but in case we come across more in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ll be sure to keep this updated.

