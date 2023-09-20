Elon Musk’s Cyberpunk 2077 cameo, explained

If anyone could fit in this world it's him.

Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of unique characters, many are crazy scientists crafting experimental technology to change humankind. Apparently, this list of characters includes Elon Musk.

New reports from the tech billionaire’s biography claim he forced his way into a cameo for the CD Projekt Red game. Given Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for years now, you’d think a cameo like this would have surfaced by now, but for most players, this addition still comes as a surprise.

Because of this, the information as to exactly where Elon shows up in the game is murky at best, but there are some things to keep in mind.

What is Elon Musk’s cameo in Cyberpunk 2077?

Images via Wikimedia Commons, CD Projekt Red

Unfortunately, there is no concrete answer as to what Elon Musk’s cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 is, however, players are convinced one character’s likeness is uncanny.

Before the game even released, reviewers believed an NPC who appeared in the game looked just like Musk. Hilariously, this NPC’s only purpose is for the player to usher them into the bathroom, so if this is the cameo Musk pulled a gun for then that is nothing short of justice. Sadly, a rep for CD Projekt Red confirmed this character was not Musk’s.

While Musk’s cameo in the game isn’t clear, his former partner Grimes does have a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, and it is possible the appearance he begged for is included in that storyline. In the game, Grimes voices Lizzy Wizzy.

Like her real life, this character Grimes voices is a music star. During her questline, you will look into her boyfriend who is accused of cheating. Elon does not voice anyone in this storyline, however, it does take a turn more into the tech realms that you’d expect a Musk-like character to show up in.

We may never find out exactly what Musk’s cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 is, but if you’re a Musk enjoyer, the good news for you is you’ll always have the Cybertruck.

