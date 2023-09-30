Cyberpunk patch 2.01 is on the way, and it will fix a few frustrating glitches

Cyberpunk patch 2.01 is already on its way, only a short time after the release of Phantom Liberty DLC and the massive 2.0 update. Patch 2.01 will bring with it a number of tweaks and fixes to bothersome issues that persisted after the previous update.

In a post released on Sept. 29, CD Projekt Red studio announced a new 2.01 update that will address various frustrating glitches, such as the distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love, the radio volume being too low, corrupted saves on PlayStation, and other issues not addressed in the previous update. It also comes with a few performance enhancements to make the game run better.

Despite fans’ concerns that the Phantom Liberty DLC and 2.0 update would suffer from the same issues that Cyberpunk did when it first launched, they were in for a pleasant surprise. Phantom Liberty runs smoothly with better performance, and the 2.0 update fixed the biggest issues in the base game.

With CD Projekt Red shifting focus to Cyberpunk’s sequel after two major releases, the developers have shown that they have not completely abandoned the game and that there will be future updates and patches to address issues.

The developers’ concern over glitches in the expansion and 2.0 release, and their prompt action to resolve them, is what players value the most about CD Projekt Red. It shows that the developers care about player experience, more than just positive reviews.

We hope that CD Projekt Red will continue to deliver great gaming experiences, that their future releases will run smoothly, and that they will continue to address feedback from players.

