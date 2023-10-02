Cyberpunk 2077’s T-Pose bug makes a lot more sense thanks to this hilarious clip

Cyberpunk 2077‘s DLC Phantom Liberty features a lot of new content to discover, but players saw the return of older elements into the new areas—such as bugs that affected the game at release.

In a hilarious clip from MissMikkaa’s Twitch livestream on Oct. 1, she showed the perfect situation for the old T-Pose bug to make sense in the game, instead of breaking immersion.

Her character was leaving her bedroom where she had intercourse with someone next to the children’s room. “Where are the kids? In school, I hope,” she joked while going to see if they were in the room.

She burst out laughing when she stepped in and saw two children stuck in the T-Pose position as if her character had broken them. “T for Trauma,” joked a comment in the chat.

On her way to the kids’ bedroom, her character also encountered Johnny, who had some fun voice lines added to react to what she’d done, adding up to the comic effect. “There was a hell of a lot packed into that clip,” joked one of the top comments in a popular Reddit thread sharing the clip.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game, and it featured numerous bugs at launch, which sparked controversy at that time. But with the release of DLC Phantom Liberty, the game is now more functional and complete than ever.

In addition to getting a large batch of content to complete, the game received a makeover that enhanced the player’s experience as a whole. Bugs like this one aren’t that common, nor they are game-breaking.

Meanwhile, players have a lot to discover with the questline and areas added with Phantom Liberty, but also the enhancements brought to the rest of the game, making it a true 2.0 version of Cyberpunk 2077, almost three years after its initial release.

