Cyberpunk video shows just how drastically different the game is from 3 years ago

Cyberpunk 2077 just received its 2.0 update this week in preparation for the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion pack.

The update featured many substantial changes to Cyberpunk 2077’s core gameplay and design, and fans are more than happy. Nearly 90 percent of the recent Steam reviews are now positive, compared to the 79 percent of overall reviews. That goes to show just how far the game has come since its rocky 2020 release.

A player over on Reddit posted a seven-minute video earlier today comparing the release version of Cyberpunk 2077 and its 2.0 counterpart. The video showcases how different the game is now, with certain mechanics completely absent from the launch version. Basic stuff such as tire popping and police simulation weren’t in the original release, while the 2.0 update now has many new and overhauled features.

Even with the many positive changes, the video also showcases some features being actually worse than they were on release. While the quality of the water textures has improved, the playable character’s shadow can be seen twitching and glitching out. The player’s shadows have been a point of criticism since release due to how unnatural and buggy they looked. CD Projekt Red is potentially moving to newer ventures after Phantom Liberty, leaving the game in only a somewhat finished state if the video is anything to go by.

The 2.0 update, or overhaul, has also sparked discussions and comparisons with other games. The new police simulation and driving mechanics have drawn players to compare Cyberpunk 2077 with Rockstar Games’ GTA 5.

New driving/Car handling in Cyberpunk 2.0 feels so much like GTA 5 now, with sharp turns being way easier and cars feeling a bit faster as a result, Am I the only one that feels the GTA 5 comparison? pic.twitter.com/2EVqbMn1sh — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 22, 2023

Though the two may be completely different in genre, they do share some common characteristics. GTA 5 is a game universally praised and acclaimed for its quality, and it seems commendable that players are now comparing Cyberpunk 2077 with it. The game has undoubtedly crossed many hurdles over the years, and its redemption story is reminiscent of No Man’s Sky and its “engoodening” adventure.

We haven’t reached the end of the road with Cyberpunk 2077 yet. Phantom Liberty is being praised by reviewers as one of the best expansion packs ever. Players will have an opportunity to play the DLC on Sept. 26, and we are yet to see what else CD Projekt Red will do with its futuristic RPG.

About the author