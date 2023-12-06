Cyberpunk 2077’s new update makes sad Keanu meme canon

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone from strength to strength in 2023 and while we wind down the year new updates are still bringing fresh additions to the game—even just for meme value.

Bundled into Cyberpunk’s 2.1 update is a new appearance of Johnny Silverhand paying homage to one of actor Keanu Reeves’ most iconic internet moments. Sad Keanu is now in Cyberpunk 2077, first spotted by Kotaku, and you can see him in all his glory on the new subway system.

While taking one of the trains on the new metro system you have a chance of seeing sad Keanu sitting across from you on the ride. This is a random appearance so you might need to take a few separate trips before he shows up. Once he’s there, yep, there’s no denying it, that’s sad Keanu. Or rather sad Johnny, we’ll leave the title up to you.

This meme stems from a viral photo of Keanu Reeves taken in 2010 of the star sitting on a park bench looking lost, eating a sandwich alone. Given how widely it has been embraced by the internet we’d wager that you’ve seen it before. Staying true to the source material, even in Cyberpunk Johnny is seen eating a sandwich.

The metro system is one of the major additions made to Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.1 update. This not only allows you to enjoy the meme but also travel across the map quickly. That’s not all the updates added, it also included new bikes, car races, and plenty more.

Despite being years old now, 2023 is by far the best year for anyone playing Cyberpunk 2077, and the best part is you don’t even need the Phantom Liberty DLC to enjoy this update, so go check out sad Keanu for yourself now.