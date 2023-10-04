Cyberpunk 2077 vs. Starfield: Which should you buy?

The two top titles are will satisfy multiple different needs and wants.

Over the last few months, a pair of game titles have taken over as two of the biggest releases of the year: Bethesda’s star exploration extravaganza, Starfield, and CD Projekt Red’s triumphant return to Night City with Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansive DLC, Phantom Liberty.

Both have moments you won’t want to miss, with each title providing a wondrous journey through some of the most immersive and detailed worlds we’ve seen in the RPG genre.

There are, however, many different players who are quickly taking sides on which game takes the crown over the other.

From starfarers to cyber-chooms, Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield are similar games, though they provide vastly different experiences that will appeal to different audiences. But for any gamers who are on the fence about which game to buy, here’s a list of reasons why you should fall on either side of the argument.

Why you should buy Starfield over Cyberpunk 2077

True freedom of choice

In Starfield, one of the most refreshing changes Bethesda gave players is there isn’t a world-ending event or pressing issue at hand pushing you towards finishing the story. In fact, throughout your time among the cosmos, there isn’t really a main quest line for you to complete.

There is a primary quest list that can beeline you for the endgame, but in reality, you aren’t forced to finish these.

In Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, there is a constant pressure from a major plot point that will be pushing you to finish the main storyline. Additionally, you aren’t able to join any factions in Cyberpunk, outside of doing some odd jobs here and there.

As a result, it is a bit less immersive for the player, since it feels a bit odd to be finishing side quests and odd jobs with such an important issue looming over the whole story.

Instead, Starfield players have the choice to travel to any solar system, encounter different factions with varying goals and morals, and join them as they please. The people you meet and the situations you stumble upon across the stars will help build your story, and eventually, you’ll be led to the endgame after creating your own legacy.

Whether you wish to play for the forces of good, evil, or somewhere in between, players will quickly realize they have more power over how their story is written than ever before.

Meaningful background choices

In Cyberpunk 2077, the lifepath choices you make at the beginning of the game when you’re creating your character are not nearly as impactful as the background choices you make when creating your starfarer in Starfield.

Outside of some extra dialogue choices, Cyberpunk‘s lifepaths represent nothing but 15 extra minutes of unique gameplay at the start of your journey. Starfield, on the other hand, gives you some background choices that will not only give you bonus dialogue choices but also starting skills you can immediately apply in your explorations.

You can even add a trio of traits that will deepen the customization of your character before you even step foot out into the unknown. Ultimately, your Starfield character can feel a lot more personable and unique from the open minutes onward, compared to the general sameness V eventually falls into in Cyberpunk.

Classic companion system

Besides a few specific quests, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a dedicated companion system like Starfield. During your travels, you can bring along a companion to not only help you in battle, but also hold loot, and provide unique dialogue options with certain NPCs.

These Starfield companions will also have unique conversation opportunities that will crop up from time to time, and special companion quests that you’ll have access to once you’ve gained a high enough affinity level. It adds a bit more depth to your experience and provides close moments in a vast and expansive universe.

Why you should buy Cyberpunk 2077 over Starfield

The vastness of space is… pretty cold

Starfield might have locked down the vastness of space to a tee, but one significant downside to a game of this size comes from how empty the universe feels.

In the beginning, seeing all the different solar systems and planets you can visit can seems fantastical and overwhelming, but soon players realize that these procedurally generated planets lack true substance.

Outside of the major cities and locations, most Starfield planets feature the same types of rerolled surfaces, fauna, and enemies. The places of interest featured on these planets don’t provide any type of variation either, since they all have the same design, the same enemies inside, and rarely any worthwhile loot. It is a far cry from the variance players could find at random locations in Skyrim, Fallout, or Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 might not be nearly as large as Starfield, but this also allows the devs to hone in on each area and make them unique. Every place of interest has a different design and feels much more fleshed out than its outer space peer. Whether you’re out exploring the sandy dunes of the Badlands to basking in the neon glow of the City Center, you won’t find yourself running into the same location twice.

Combat evolved

No matter how good you are with words, players will always need some proficiency when it comes to combat. When you’re building your character in Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR has provided a slew of different options when it comes to building out the perfect battle master.

Cyberware, the overhauled perk system, and a whole arsenal of weapons can create endless builds for any type of soldier, whether you’re staying silent in the shadows or kicking down the door. Players can become hacking enthusiasts who don’t fire a single shot, assassins who use suppressed weapons and throwing knives, melee berserkers who punch first and ask questions never, or physics-defying swordsmen who teleport from place to place.

Starfield, on the other hand, is much more shallow when it comes to combat. You can level up your character’s proficiency with certain weapons and battle other AI in space with powerful ships, but they don’t give you much variety when it comes to how you’ll fight these enemies. You’re either blasting away with strong guns or using limited special powers to win a fight, leaving combat a bit less satisfying.

Riveting storylines

Another unfortunate symptom of a huge open universe game like Starfield is the lack of real depth when it comes to the stories you stumble upon, compared to the tales you find amongst the dark and moody streets of Night City.

This isn’t to say there aren’t a few stories that are fulfilling to complete, nor are there no intriguing characters in Starfield. For example, the Ryujin Industries quest line is one of the best and provides plenty of unique spy work and chances to charm your way to victory.

But when Cyberpunk‘s gritty main story and various side plots captivate you from the first moment onward, it’s hard to stray away once you’re diving into the thick of the action. From your first gigs to major scores against big-name corporations and more, these missions are the lifeblood of your experience as you become a living legend of the city.

