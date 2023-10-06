Cyberpunk 2077 trophy guide: All trophies and achievements

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can do everything from becoming a mercenary, hacking computer and control systems, and completing various storylines, all of which are just some of the tasks you must complete to earn trophies ranging from Bronze to Platinum.
All 45 Cyberpunk 2077 trophies and achievements
There are 45 trophies and achievements available to players in Cyberpunk 2077. While most are easy to get, as they require you to complete various quests and campaign elements, others will take much more work.
|Trophy Name
|Rarity/Grade
|How to get
|Never Fade Away
|Platinum
|Unlock all the trophies
|The World
|Gold
|Complete the main campaign
|Breathtaking
|Silver
|Collect all the items that belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
|Autojock
|Silver
|Buy every vehicle that’s available for purchase.
|True Soldier
|Silver
|Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies while using ranged weapons.
|True Warrior
|Silver
|Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies while using melee weapons.
|The Wandering Fool
|Silver
|Find all the tarot graffiti for the Fool on the Hill job
|Legend of The Afterlife
|Silver
|Get maximum Street Cred.
|City Lights
|Silver
|Complete all City Center gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles.
|The Jungle
|Silver
|Complete all Santo Domingo gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles
|Mean Streets
|Silver
|Complete all Heywood gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles.
|Little Tokyo
|Silver
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook
|The Wasteland
|Silver
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
|Greetings from Pacifica!
|Silver
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
|It’s Elementary
|Silver
|Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
|The Devil
|Silver
|Help Takemura avenge Saburo Arasaka’s death.
|Temperance
|Silver
|You must let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.
|The Sun
|Silver
|You must become a Legend of the Afterlife.
|The Star
|Silver
|Leave Night City with Aldecaldos.
|King of Swords
|Bronze
|Bring Songbird home.
|Relic Ruler
|Bronze
|Unlock all the Relic Perk tree perks.
|Arachnophobia
|Bronze
|Kill the Chimera.
|Easy come, easy go
|Bronze
|Either steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver 10 vehicles to El Capitan.
|Right Back At Ya
|Bronze
|You must kill or incapacitate an enemy after they’ve thrown a grenade at you.
|Judgement Day
|Bronze
|You must kill three bosses from the “Increased criminal activity” category.
|Frequent Flyer
|Bronze
|Find all fast travel data terms.
|King of Pentacles
|Bronze
|Refuse Songbird’s request.
|King of Cups
|Bronze
|Fulfill Songbird’s request.
|The Tower
|Bronze
|You must survive the night city and start a new life.
|Dirty Deeds
|Bronze
|Complete every Dogtown Gig.
|All the President’s Men
|Bronze
|Save President Myers.
|Spin Doctor
|Bronze
|Complete “Run This Town”.
|King of Wands
|Bronze
|Take Songbird to the stars.
|Must Be Rats
|Bronze
|Without drawing attention to yourself, perform the Distract Enemies quick hack 30 times.
|V for Vendetta
|Bronze
|After being revived with Second Heart, you must kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you, but you must do it within five seconds.
|Gunslinger
|Bronze
|You must shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
|The Quick and the Dead
|Bronze
|When time is slowed, kill or incapacitate 50 enemies
|Bushido and Chill
|Bronze
|Watch Bushido X with Rogue.
|The Lovers
|Bronze
|Steal the Relic.
|The Hermit
|Bronze
|Find Alt Cunningham.
|The Wheel of Fortune
|Bronze
|Interrogate Anders Hellman.
|The High Priestess
|Bronze
|Talk with Hanako Arasaka.
|To Protect and Serve
|Bronze
|Complete the storyline for River Ward.
|To Bad Decisions!
|Bronze
|You must complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline.
|Judy vs. Night City
|Bronze
|You must complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline.
|Life of the Road
|Bronze
|You must complete Panam Palmer’s storyline.
|I Am The Law
|Bronze
|You must complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
|Daemon In The Shell
|Bronze
|Kill or incapacitate three enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quick hack.
|Full Body Conversion
|Bronze
|Install at least one implant in each system and body part.
|Gun Fu
|Bronze
|Kill or incapacitate three enemies quickly with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
|Christmas Tree Attack
|Bronze
|Complete a Breach Protocol with at least three daemons uploaded.
|Ten out of Ten
|Bronze
|Reach the maximum level in any skill.
|The Fool
|Bronze
|You must become a mercenary.
|Two Heads, One Bullet
|Bronze
|Kill or incapacitate two enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
|Rough Landing
|Bronze
|While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate two enemies.
|Stanislavski’s Method
|Bronze
|Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path at least 10 times.
|Master Crafter
|Bronze
|Craft three Legendary items.
|The APB is Not Enough
|Bronze
|Become Dogtown’s most wanted criminal.
Most of these trophies are relatively easy to earn because you’ll get them by playing through the Cyberpunk 2077 campaign. Some are much more difficult to get, and I don’t mean just the Platinum trophy; ones like becoming Dogtown’s most wanted criminal, taking Songbird to the stars, and completing “Run This Town” are some that are challenging to complete and are very rare for people to complete.
However, with some luck, a little skillful maneuvering, and lots and lots of ammo, you should be able to get these Cyberpunk 2077 trophies in no time.