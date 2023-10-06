Cyberpunk 2077 trophy guide: All trophies and achievements

Some of these might take a while.

A man on a motorbike next to a neon sign in Cyberpunk 2077
Image via CD Projekt Red

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can do everything from becoming a mercenary, hacking computer and control systems, and completing various storylines, all of which are just some of the tasks you must complete to earn trophies ranging from Bronze to Platinum.

All 45 Cyberpunk 2077 trophies and achievements

There are 45 trophies and achievements available to players in Cyberpunk 2077. While most are easy to get, as they require you to complete various quests and campaign elements, others will take much more work. 

Trophy NameRarity/GradeHow to get
Never Fade AwayPlatinumUnlock all the trophies
The WorldGoldComplete the main campaign
BreathtakingSilverCollect all the items that belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
AutojockSilverBuy every vehicle that’s available for purchase.
True SoldierSilverKill or incapacitate 300 enemies while using ranged weapons.
True WarriorSilverKill or incapacitate 100 enemies while using melee weapons.
The Wandering FoolSilverFind all the tarot graffiti for the Fool on the Hill job
Legend of The AfterlifeSilverGet maximum Street Cred.
City LightsSilverComplete all City Center gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles.
The JungleSilverComplete all Santo Domingo gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles
Mean StreetsSilverComplete all Heywood gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles.
Little TokyoSilverComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook
The WastelandSilverComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
Greetings from Pacifica!SilverComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
It’s ElementarySilverComplete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
The DevilSilverHelp Takemura avenge Saburo Arasaka’s death.
TemperanceSilverYou must let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.
The SunSilverYou must become a Legend of the Afterlife.
The StarSilverLeave Night City with Aldecaldos.
King of SwordsBronzeBring Songbird home.
Relic RulerBronzeUnlock all the Relic Perk tree perks.
ArachnophobiaBronzeKill the Chimera.
Easy come, easy goBronzeEither steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver 10 vehicles to El Capitan.
Right Back At YaBronzeYou must kill or incapacitate an enemy after they’ve thrown a grenade at you.
Judgement DayBronzeYou must kill three bosses from the “Increased criminal activity” category.
Frequent FlyerBronzeFind all fast travel data terms.
King of PentaclesBronzeRefuse Songbird’s request.
King of CupsBronzeFulfill Songbird’s request.
The TowerBronzeYou must survive the night city and start a new life.
Dirty DeedsBronzeComplete every Dogtown Gig.
All the President’s MenBronzeSave President Myers.
Spin DoctorBronzeComplete “Run This Town”.
King of WandsBronzeTake Songbird to the stars.
Must Be RatsBronzeWithout drawing attention to yourself, perform the Distract Enemies quick hack 30 times.
V for VendettaBronzeAfter being revived with Second Heart, you must kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you, but you must do it within five seconds.
GunslingerBronzeYou must shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
The Quick and the DeadBronzeWhen time is slowed, kill or incapacitate 50 enemies 
Bushido and ChillBronzeWatch Bushido X with Rogue.
The LoversBronzeSteal the Relic.
The HermitBronzeFind Alt Cunningham.
The Wheel of FortuneBronzeInterrogate Anders Hellman.
The High PriestessBronzeTalk with Hanako Arasaka.
To Protect and ServeBronzeComplete the storyline for River Ward.
To Bad Decisions!BronzeYou must complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline.
Judy vs. Night CityBronzeYou must complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline.
Life of the RoadBronzeYou must complete Panam Palmer’s storyline.
I Am The LawBronzeYou must complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
Daemon In The ShellBronzeKill or incapacitate three enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quick hack.
Full Body ConversionBronzeInstall at least one implant in each system and body part.
Gun FuBronzeKill or incapacitate three enemies quickly with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
Christmas Tree AttackBronzeComplete a Breach Protocol with at least three daemons uploaded.
Ten out of TenBronzeReach the maximum level in any skill.
The FoolBronzeYou must become a mercenary.
Two Heads, One BulletBronzeKill or incapacitate two enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
Rough LandingBronzeWhile Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate two enemies.
Stanislavski’s MethodBronzeUse a dialogue option related to V’s life path at least 10 times.
Master CrafterBronzeCraft three Legendary items.
The APB is Not EnoughBronzeBecome Dogtown’s most wanted criminal.

Most of these trophies are relatively easy to earn because you’ll get them by playing through the Cyberpunk 2077 campaign. Some are much more difficult to get, and I don’t mean just the Platinum trophy; ones like becoming Dogtown’s most wanted criminal, taking Songbird to the stars, and completing “Run This Town” are some that are challenging to complete and are very rare for people to complete.

Related
How long is Cyberpunk 2077?
Cyberpunk 2077: Best Hack n Slash Netrunner build
All Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

However, with some luck, a little skillful maneuvering, and lots and lots of ammo, you should be able to get these Cyberpunk 2077 trophies in no time.

About the author
Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews