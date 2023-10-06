Cyberpunk 2077 trophy guide: All trophies and achievements

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can do everything from becoming a mercenary, hacking computer and control systems, and completing various storylines, all of which are just some of the tasks you must complete to earn trophies ranging from Bronze to Platinum.

All 45 Cyberpunk 2077 trophies and achievements

There are 45 trophies and achievements available to players in Cyberpunk 2077. While most are easy to get, as they require you to complete various quests and campaign elements, others will take much more work.

Trophy Name Rarity/Grade How to get Never Fade Away Platinum Unlock all the trophies The World Gold Complete the main campaign Breathtaking Silver Collect all the items that belonged to Johnny Silverhand. Autojock Silver Buy every vehicle that’s available for purchase. True Soldier Silver Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies while using ranged weapons. True Warrior Silver Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies while using melee weapons. The Wandering Fool Silver Find all the tarot graffiti for the Fool on the Hill job Legend of The Afterlife Silver Get maximum Street Cred. City Lights Silver Complete all City Center gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles. The Jungle Silver Complete all Santo Domingo gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles Mean Streets Silver Complete all Heywood gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles. Little Tokyo Silver Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook The Wasteland Silver Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands. Greetings from Pacifica! Silver Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica. It’s Elementary Silver Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson. The Devil Silver Help Takemura avenge Saburo Arasaka’s death. Temperance Silver You must let Johnny Silverhand keep your body. The Sun Silver You must become a Legend of the Afterlife. The Star Silver Leave Night City with Aldecaldos. King of Swords Bronze Bring Songbird home. Relic Ruler Bronze Unlock all the Relic Perk tree perks. Arachnophobia Bronze Kill the Chimera. Easy come, easy go Bronze Either steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver 10 vehicles to El Capitan. Right Back At Ya Bronze You must kill or incapacitate an enemy after they’ve thrown a grenade at you. Judgement Day Bronze You must kill three bosses from the “Increased criminal activity” category. Frequent Flyer Bronze Find all fast travel data terms. King of Pentacles Bronze Refuse Songbird’s request. King of Cups Bronze Fulfill Songbird’s request. The Tower Bronze You must survive the night city and start a new life. Dirty Deeds Bronze Complete every Dogtown Gig. All the President’s Men Bronze Save President Myers. Spin Doctor Bronze Complete “Run This Town”. King of Wands Bronze Take Songbird to the stars. Must Be Rats Bronze Without drawing attention to yourself, perform the Distract Enemies quick hack 30 times. V for Vendetta Bronze After being revived with Second Heart, you must kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you, but you must do it within five seconds. Gunslinger Bronze You must shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver. The Quick and the Dead Bronze When time is slowed, kill or incapacitate 50 enemies Bushido and Chill Bronze Watch Bushido X with Rogue. The Lovers Bronze Steal the Relic. The Hermit Bronze Find Alt Cunningham. The Wheel of Fortune Bronze Interrogate Anders Hellman. The High Priestess Bronze Talk with Hanako Arasaka. To Protect and Serve Bronze Complete the storyline for River Ward. To Bad Decisions! Bronze You must complete Kerry Eurodyne’s storyline. Judy vs. Night City Bronze You must complete Judy Alvarez’s storyline. Life of the Road Bronze You must complete Panam Palmer’s storyline. I Am The Law Bronze You must complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings. Daemon In The Shell Bronze Kill or incapacitate three enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quick hack. Full Body Conversion Bronze Install at least one implant in each system and body part. Gun Fu Bronze Kill or incapacitate three enemies quickly with a revolver or pistol in close combat. Christmas Tree Attack Bronze Complete a Breach Protocol with at least three daemons uploaded. Ten out of Ten Bronze Reach the maximum level in any skill. The Fool Bronze You must become a mercenary. Two Heads, One Bullet Bronze Kill or incapacitate two enemies with the same sniper rifle shot. Rough Landing Bronze While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate two enemies. Stanislavski’s Method Bronze Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path at least 10 times. Master Crafter Bronze Craft three Legendary items. The APB is Not Enough Bronze Become Dogtown’s most wanted criminal.

Most of these trophies are relatively easy to earn because you’ll get them by playing through the Cyberpunk 2077 campaign. Some are much more difficult to get, and I don’t mean just the Platinum trophy; ones like becoming Dogtown’s most wanted criminal, taking Songbird to the stars, and completing “Run This Town” are some that are challenging to complete and are very rare for people to complete.

However, with some luck, a little skillful maneuvering, and lots and lots of ammo, you should be able to get these Cyberpunk 2077 trophies in no time.

