Cyberpunk 2077: Should you pay, scare, or kill the diner gangers in Ezekiel Saw the Wheel?

Every choice you make in Cyberpunk 2077 will have some sort of effect on the story. In the side mission Ezekiel Saw the Wheel, there’s also such a choice, although not as important one.

Soon after you start the Ezekiel Saw the Wheel quest, you will be greeted by a choice of how to deal with gangers robbing the diner. You can either give up your money, scare them off, or use the old-school method and kill them.

So what should you do?

Should you kill diner gangers in Ezekiel Saw the Wheel?

No, you should not kill the gangers. Killing them in any way will leave the diner owner scared, and he will kick you out without offering free drinks.

Yeah, that’s the only benefit of not killing them. You get lots of free drinks because you can loot the shop’s entire inventory, but who doesn’t like free stuff?

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel: All choices and outcomes

Decisions, decisions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you encounter the gangsters, you’ll be able to make a little fun of them. It is important to know that if you don’t choose anything during timed responses, you will start a fight with the gangers. That means you will have to kill them, and you don’t want to do that.

To give you a full picture of what can happen during the Ezekiel Saw the Wheel quest, here are all the choices and following outcomes:

Choice Outcome Pay money (6,100 eddies) The owner will thank you for dealing with the heat and offer you a free drink (you can loot his whole inventory for free). Although it’s not really free since you gave up the money to the robbers. Scare (requires level 10 Body) Gangers will leave and the diner owner will thank you by offering a free drink. Do nothing and start a fight If you kill them in any way (guns, fists, quickhacks, or whatever else), the diner owner will kick you out for making a mess.

Whatever you choose, the side job will be completed as soon as you exit the diner. Like I said before, the only real benefit I found in not killing them is the free drinks. They aren’t really that useful unless you are playing with mods that force you to eat and drink, but at least you get to keep the diner owner happy.

