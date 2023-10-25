Cyberpunk 2077: How to trigger and complete the Ezekiel Saw the Wheel quest

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel is one of the short side gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can complete. It also seems to reference one of the Pulp Fiction‘s iconic scenes with a diner robbery.

Here’s how to trigger and complete the Ezekiel Saw the Wheel quest.

How to trigger Ezekiel Saw the Wheel in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock the quest, you have to play the main story until you complete the Playing for Time quest. Once you do it, the marker for the job will appear on your map in the Arroyo area of Santo Domingo. Keep in mind that this quest won’t be in your journal as it is an “undiscovered” job.

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel job marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open your map and find a quest marker closest to the border of Vista del Rey; that’s your destination. Drive there and enter the BuryGer diner to begin the quest.

BuryGer diner where the job takes place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete Ezekiel Saw the Wheel in Cyberpunk 2077

Inside the diner, come up to the owner, who will offer you to order a drink. Out of all three, I went for the Calavera Feliz even though I had no idea what it meant (it’s a coffee). Regardless of what you choose, as soon as you sit down on the chair, a trio of gangers will attempt to rob the place.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After making fun of them for a few minutes, the gangers will order you to surrender your wallet with eddies. You can either give up the money (costing you 6,100 eddies), intimidate them if you have a level 10 Body attribute, or do nothing, which will start a fight.

I quickly opened my character screen to add a missing attribute point and threatened to beat them all up. The bad guys decided to not risk it and ran away. After dealing with the robbers this way the diner owner will thank you and say the drinks are on the house. You can then snag his entire inventory of drinks without paying an eddie.

After you leave the diner the job will be completed. As with many things in Cyberpunk, the outcome of Ezekiel Saw the Wheel will slightly differ depending on the dialogue options you choose. So if you want to kill them, you absolutely can.

About the author