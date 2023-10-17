Cyberpunk 2077: Should you lie to Lina Malina in Phantom Liberty?

In the Dazed and Confused side mission from the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be introduced to BD queen Lina Malina, whose posters you might have seen around town beforehand. Her pink and purple hair and more than a little revealing outfit along with her violent attitude make her hard to miss.

In the mission, you will come to a point where you will need to try and convince Lina to come with you. The options that you have are to tell the truth about the bizarre situation that has led to this point, or to lie to her. There is a certain way to handle this and in this guide, we are going to be looking at whether you should take the honest route with Lina or be a little more tactful with the truth.

How to start the Dazed and Confused mission in Phantom Liberty

Mr. Hands will text you with the mission deets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To begin the Dazed and Confused mission, you will need to wait until you receive a text from Mr. Hands saying that he has received a request from Lina Malina herself asking for assistance as she has apparently been kidnapped. He will text you over the details and once you have responded to his message, a marker will appear on the map directing you to the BD store to begin the quest.

How to talk to the real Lina Malina in Dazed and Confused

When you get to the BD store, you will be faced with a bit of an odd situation, to say the least. It turns out that it wasn’t the real Lina that texted Mr. Hands. Instead, it was one of the guys who works at the BD store. The guy in question, named Tool, is a Lina Malina superfan who was watching one of Lina’s BDs when a power surge caused his brain to fry, making him believe that he is the actual Lina Malina. After store owner Shank locked him up for his own good, Tool contacted Mr. Hands asking for help, leading to this insane situation.

Shank comes up with a plan to monetize the whole thing by bringing in the real Lina Malina to the BD store and filming her alongside Tool to create a unique BD that could lead to a boost in the shop’s profits. If you agree to go along with this plan, it will be up to you to try and recruit Lina to the cause by visiting her at her home in Dogtown.

Should you lie to Lina Malina in Phantom Liberty?

To continue the mission, you will need to lie and pretend to be a talent scout. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The point where you will have to make a choice as to whether to lie to Lina or not comes when you go to her home in Dogtown. After taking care of the scavs that are hanging around outside, either by convincing them to leave or taking them out, you will need to wait until Lina arrives. After waiting, Lina will show up, and you will have a chance to speak to her. This is where you will have the choice as to whether you will lie to her or tell her the truth about the situation with Tool. If you lie, you will pretend that you are a talent scout who has a lucrative opportunity for her. If you tell the truth, you will try to appeal to Lina as a decent human being and reveal what happened to Tool.

The bottom line here is that you must lie to Lina in order to get her to come back to the BD store with you. If you try and tell her the truth, she will not be interested in helping and the mission will fail. Guess there wasn’t much of a decent human being inside of her to appeal to in the first place. If you lie, Lina will agree to come with you, but she will only do so for the whopping price of 10,000 eddies. If you don’t have that money to hand, you’ll have to wait and come back to Lina when you do have it. The mission will be paused until you have the cash in hand.

There is only one way that you can get Lina to go to the BD store without having to pay her, and that is if you made a certain choice during the Sinnerman quest in the main Cyberpunk 2077 game. If you made the decision to be part of the BD during that mission, Lina will recognize you and agree to be part of the BD at the store for free. If you haven’t done the Sinnerman mission, or if you chose not to be part of the BD, then you are going to have to fork out your eddies to complete the Dazed and Confused quest.

The benefits of getting Lina to come to the BD store

To get the Iconic weapon from Lina, tell her to act as Tool’s long-lost sister. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since it is so easy to fail the Dazed and Confused mission, you might wonder as to why you would even bother getting Lina on your side anyway. The same reason that you do anything in the Cyberpunk world: the sweet rewards.

There are certain choices that you need to make to get the possible rewards from this mission, as we explained in our Dazed and Confused mission guide. However, to sum it up, some of the rewards that you can get here include an Iconic weapon in the form of Lina’s two-handed club called Baby Boomer as well as Lina’s tank top and a heap of eddies. You’ll also be able to purchase some legendary skill shards from the BD store after the BD filming is complete, which is a nice bonus. As well as that, there is also the chance to snap Tool out of Lina mode, which is a moral victory, but we all know that you aren’t here for that. All in all, even though you will be out a fair amount of eddies at first, getting Lina on your side by lying to her is an excellent decision that can lead to you reaping the rewards of your efforts further down the line.

Final verdict: Should you lie to Lina in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

To answer the question, yes, you should definitely lie to Lina in the Dazed and Confused side quest in Phantom Liberty. Lying to Lina will allow you to complete the mission entirely and can also lead to some cool rewards should you make the right choices as the quest continues.

It might be a bit of a turn-off when you realize that you have to pay out 10,000 eddies to get her to come to the BD store with you (unless you made the decision to appear in the BD during the Sinnerman quest), but the rewards are pretty good and are sure to be enticing to some, especially those that love a good melee weapon. Telling Lina the truth will make you fail the mission immediately, so I would suggest lying to her so that you at least have a chance of winning an Iconic weapon, some extra eddies, and an opportunity to buy some awesome skill shards.

