Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Dazed and Confused quest in Phantom Liberty

Dazed and Confused is one of the more bizarre Cyberpunk 2077 side missions that takes place in Dogtown, the new Night City district only unlocked with the Phantom Liberty DLC.

It is a mission that revolves around confused identity-swapping, and it’s as insane as it sounds. We’re going to be walking you through how to complete the Dazed and Confused quest, as well as looking at how to make sure you don’t abruptly end the mission because if you do so, you’ll miss out on an Iconic weapon.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dazed and Confused mission walkthrough

Read the text from Mr. Hands

Lina reaches out to Mr. Hands after being kidnapped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the mission, you will need to respond to a text from Mr. Hands telling you about a BD actress named Lina Malina who has gone missing. Her posters can be seen scattered around Dogtown and she’s pretty recognisable thanks to her bright pink hair and distinctive outfit. Once you have responded to him, a marker will appear on the map leading you to a BD store, prompting you to rescue Lina.

Go to the Brainporium BD Store

Braindances for days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the marker to the BD store and go up the stairs until you are above the shopping mall area. There is some useful scaffolding close by you can climb up to get there quickly. When you go into the store, you’ll find it’s empty, so you will need to go down to the basement.

Check the computer behind the counter (optional)

No judgment here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t a necessary aspect of the mission, but it adds some rather disturbingly humorous undertones to the rest of the story surrounding Lina Malina and Tool, one of the co-owners of the store. Checking the computer will show you Tool has ordered various Lina Malina merch items, including a dress-up outfit.

My favorite detail here is if you go onto the computer to the left behind the desk (not the main one), you will see Malina’s website is on the screen and all of the merch she sells is on display. Everything is sold out, including a jar of her bath water. We all know what streamer controversy that is referencing, but it’s the description that had me laughing the most: “You don’t ask why it’s so expensive, and we won’t ask what you plan on doing with it.” It’s the little details here that make it all the more hilarious.

Go to the basement

Something weird is going down at the BD store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll be faced with a bizarre situation when you head to the basement of the BD store; one guy dressed as Lina Malina is locked behind a glass door and another is watching him.

Tool—the guy dressed as Lina—will be arguing he is the real Lina Malina and he is being held against his will. When you talk to Shank, the guard, there will be three dialogue choices. If you want to see the mission through to the end, do not pick the “Got a job to rescue Lina” option. If you do, you will release Tool/Lina and the mission will end before you get to the cool rewards. Either of the other two options is fine to pick.

Go into the other cell (optional)

Johnny has a real knack for dramatic readings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can enter the cell next door to Tool if you want to find some more evidence of Tool’s undying love for Lina. You will see a heart made up of roses on the floor as well as a sweet letter to Lina with Tool’s heartfelt feelings. This can be used later on in the mission, though it won’t lead to the best outcome overall. It does give you an insight into Tool’s genuine admiration for Lina though, which is a nice touch.

Talk to Shank

Shank sees a business opportunity here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back upstairs and speak to Shank. He’ll explain the situation to you, telling you Tool was watching one of Lina’s BDs when a power surge caused his synapses to fry, leading him to believe he was the actual Lina Malina. Turns out Tool was likely the one who contacted Mr. Hands, believing he had been kidnapped by Shank.

Shank explains he has seen this sort of thing before and that Tool will be fine in a few days, but he also says he can see a perfect business opportunity to be had from this situation. It would seem the BD store isn’t seeing much business at the moment, but a BD of the real Lina with Tool’s Lina is sure to sell well. Shank then asks you to try and get hold of the real Lina so they can make the BD happen. If you agree, you will have the address sent over to you and it will be marked on the map.

Kill the scavs or persuade them to go

If you don’t have the Street Kid background, prepare to kill or knock out the scavs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have reached Lina’s residence, you will find a bunch of scavs hanging around the area. You will need to get them to move to proceed to Lina’s house. The only to get them to leave without a fuss is to have the Street Kid background, as you can then tell them that Hansen’s men are looking for them and they will leave. However, I didn’t have this option—I’m a Nomad gal through and through—and so my only choice was to kill them. Either way, when they are out of the equation, head upstairs to Lina’s house.

Open the door or wait for Lina

If you have a Body skill level of 20, you will be able to open Lina’s door immediately but if not, you will have to sit and wait for her to arrive. Breaking in isn’t really necessary and whilst I didn’t do it in my playthrough, I’m assuming Lina won’t take it well. The best thing to do here is to wait unless you are curious as to what things can be looted from Lina’s residence.

Lying to Lina or telling the truth

Tell Lina you are a talent scout or the mission will end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Lina arrives, you will have the option to either tell her the truth of the whole situation to try and appeal to her humanity or simply lie and say that you are a talent scout with an opportunity for her. To continue the mission, you must lie to Lina. Trying to tell her the truth will not convince her, and so the mission will end. When it comes to your talent scout lie, there are a few ways to get Lina to come with you but most of them aren’t cheap.

If you participated in the BD in the Sinnerman Cyberpunk 2077 quest, Lina will recognize you and will offer to join free of charge. If you didn’t do this, you will need to pay out a hefty 10,000 eddies to her. If you don’t have the cash, you will have to call Lina when you have the money. The quest will be on hold until then.

Speak to Shank via text

Shank needs your help to calm down the two Linas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Respond to Shank’s text or text him yourself to let him know Lina is on board. In a few hours, Shank will text you again to tell you Lina has arrived at the BD store but she and Tool are arguing non-stop, so you need to head over there to diffuse the situation.

Direct the BD

Get your directing cap on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to the store, sit in the director’s chair to get the two Lina’s to complete the BD shoot. There are a few dialogue options you can choose from here, but the best one appears to be to get Lina to act out that she and Tool are long-lost sisters. Tool will be convinced and Lina will be happy, leaving you an Iconic two-handed club weapon called the Baby Boomer. She will also contact you a few days later with another gift, that being her tank top, which she leaves in the BD store for you.

Shank will also be pleased with the BD if you make the sister reunion choice and give you his reward as offered.

I didn’t pick this route in my playthrough. Instead, I got Lina to recite the letter from Tool I found earlier in the other cell. I didn’t get the weapon reward for this, but I did manage to snap Tool back to reality so he no longer thought he was Lina Malina. Shank was grateful and gave me 8,000 eddies for my trouble (I gave Lina 10,000 to get her to come to the store, but whatever) and Tool was no longer stuck in permanent Lina mode.

I was also able to buy one legendary perk shard for each of the five skills from Shank afterwards, but I think this is an option that becomes available no matter what the outcome of the mission. Lina, however, will not be pleased if you select this choice and she will storm out of the BD store whilst branding you unprofessional. I had to kiss goodbye to that Iconic weapon and cool tank top, but at least I managed to unfry Tool’s brain.

No matter what option you choose, as soon as the BD has been directed, the mission is done and you will receive your reward (whatever that may or may not be).

Final verdict on the Dazed and Confused mission in Phantom Liberty

This is definitely one of the more lighthearted missions to be found in the Phantom Liberty DLC, though it can end abruptly or leave you handing over 10,000 eddies with little to show for it. The best logical option in terms of rewards seems to be to get Lina to act out the long-lost sister idea when you are directing the BD, as you’ll get the rewards from both Shank and Lina.

I’m not sure if Tool will return to sanity with this option, but if you are all about the rewards and not so much the moral consequences, then who cares? You get your money and some neat toys out of it.

Just remember, don’t release Tool from the cell and don’t tell Lina the truth, as both choices will end the mission and see you get a sum total of zero rewards.

