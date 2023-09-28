Cyberpunk 2077: Should you hand over Aaron to Angie in Phantom Liberty?

Another mission, another choice to be had, and another life ending up in your morally questionable hands, as per the norm with Cyberpunk 2077 quests. This time around, it’s the upcoming boxer and ex-Animal gang member Aaron whose future comes down to your choices.

In the No Easy Way Out mission, Aaron is stuck in a difficult situation and it’s up to you to see if you can help him escape it. Aaron will reveal early on in the mission that his boxing fights have been fixed by the Animals gang thanks to a chip implanted in his inner ear that can cause him to take a dive whenever it is activated. The chip is controlled by a woman named Angie, the leader of the Animals and Aaron’s former boss.

When you progress towards the end of the mission, you will have to make a crucial decision that will change the way Aaron’s story—and ultimately, his life—will play out. Why is it that V is always getting caught up in these major life decisions for people who are pretty much total strangers?

In this guide, we are going to be looking specifically at the choices you can make in regard to Aaron’s fate, including the outcomes of your decision as well as any rewards that you can receive.

Starting the No Easy Way Out mission

We’ve already discussed how to get to the point in the No Easy Way Out mission where you are faced with the choice regarding Aaron in our walkthrough, but let’s recap as to how to begin the quest.

Respond to Coach Fred’s text

When you have entered Dogtown—the new district only unlocked via the Phantom Liberty DLC—you should receive a text at some point from Coach Fred, who you might remember from the boxing tutorial mission at the beginning of the base Cyberpunk 2077 game. It’s not entirely clear whether you will be able to access the No Easy Way Out mission without completing this tutorial quest with Coach Fred, but you can always go back and complete that tutorial if you find the mission isn’t activating.

Coach Fred will text you about needing help for his friend, which will start the mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Coach Fred will ask for your help regarding a friend called Aaron, but he doesn’t have any other information other than that he told Aaron he will send someone to assist him. When you have responded to Fred’s text, a marker will appear on the map that will show you the way to Aaron, beginning the mission.

Talking to Aaron

Aaron will reveal why he needs your help not long after the mission begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aaron will be in the middle of a boxing match, so you can’t talk to him until it is over. He will sit on a nearby bench when it is over. Approach him, chat to him and he will ask you to meet at the nearby Terra Cognita.

Finding the ripperdoc

When you get to Terra Cognita, Aaron will tell you about his situation with the chip in his head. He is due to face the former heavyweight boxing champion soon, but he wants to fight on his own terms. Because of this, he wants your help in reaching the nearby ripperdoc so he can have the chip removed from his head.

To find the ripperdoc, you will need to go to the nearby building marked on the map. The ripperdocs office is on the very top floor, so you will need to get past the scavs patrolling the building to get there. You can try and do this stealthily, but it’s going to be difficult to do so as there are tons of scavs to be found on the way up to the top floor.

Meeting Angie and making your choice

This is the moment when an important choice is made. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have gotten up to the top floor, Aaron will talk with Damir the ripperdoc, who will eventually agree to try and remove the chip. Sit on the nearby wheelchair and wait for the procedure to be over. When it is done, Damir will tell you it was too dangerous to remove the chip due to its location in Aaron’s inner ear. However, he has managed to render it inactive.

As you chat with Damir, Angie and her fellow Animal gang members will barge into the room and tell Damir to leave. She will then talk to you and this is where you have the opportunity to make your choice. With Aaron still unconscious from his procedure, it’s up to you to choose his fate. Let’s have a closer look at these choices as well as the repercussions.

Option one: Kill Angie

I thought removing Angie from the equation would lead to the best outcome for Aaron, as I believed it would mean Aaron could finally be free of his gang roots and start a new life. I can tell you now, dear reader, that I was wrong. So very, very wrong. When it comes to the moral outcome of this choice, this is the worst decision you can make. However, there is an iconic weapon to be had, which is sure to be appealing to some players.

To go with this decision, you’ll need to choose the “A deal? With you? Gotta be kidding” dialogue choice, which will lead to Angie and the other Animals attacking you. The gunfight isn’t too tough, but Angie herself can be difficult to pin down as she is very fast. When you have managed to down her, loot her body and you will receive the Cheetah iconic pistol.

Aaron will be pleased with your choice when he wakes up, but his fate is sealed from this point after Angie has been taken out. In a few in-game days, you will receive a text from Aaron asking you to meet him at the Dream Gig Bar after he has told you he lost the fight. Enter the bar and you will be unable to find Aaron, so you’ll need to speak to the server to ask after him. He will tell you two other guys were looking for him too and that the three of them went outside to the alley for a cigarette.

Make your way out to the alley and you will find Aaron’s dead body amongst the trash. Yep, Aaron’s death is technically on your hands should you opt for the choice to kill Angie. You will need to have a quick chat with Johnny to wrap up the mission. The only positive point about this choice is the Cheetah pistol that you can take from Angie. Otherwise, it’s definitely one of the more depressing choices.

Option two: Hand Aaron over to Angie

If you choose to leave Aaron with Angie, she will keep her hold on him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another choice is to simply leave and let Angie stay with Aaron, keeping him under her thumb and continuing his life as a fight-throwing boxer for the Animals. This is a betrayal of Aaron’s trust, but at least this option won’t lead to his death. Instead, you will be able to take a cut of the winnings from Aaron’s fight if you do so.

With this choice, all you need to do is pick the “Fine” dialogue choice. You will then berate both Angie and Aaron (whose crimes committed during his time with the Animals were explained by Angie during your previous conversation) before leaving for good. However, this won’t be the last that you hear from Angie as she will text you a few days later.

She wants to meet you at the same location where you first met Aaron, so follow the map marker and you’ll find her sitting on the bleachers. Talk to her and she will offer you the cut of 10,000 eddies, so not an amount to scoff at. Even if you refuse the money, Angie will give it to you anyway so no matter what, you’ll get a nice paycheck out of this choice.

You don’t hear from Aaron again with this choice, other than Angie telling you that he threw the fight as was planned. However, if you talk more with Angie, she will eventually agree to think more about Aaron’s situation. At least he is alive when you opt to make a deal with Angie, which has to count as a win of sorts.

Option three: Threaten Angie

Angie wants Aaron to stay under her thumb. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Threatening Angie is the best outcome for Aaron, though you won’t receive any kind of reward for it. To do this, pick the “Got a better idea” threaten option when you are talking to her. Angie will get a bit freaked out by your subtle aggression and will walk away without a violent outcome. When Aaron wakes up, there will be another decision to make with your dialogue choices. Aaron will be in fear of Angie and the Animals returning, so he will ask for your opinion on what you should do in regard to throwing the fight.

There are three dialogue options here. If you pick “Fuck the Animals. Don’t throw it,” he will get a boost of confidence and agree to do his own thing. He still loses, but he does so on his own terms. With his self-respect and dignity intact, Aaron moves away from Night City and goes to Costa Rica to become a street fighter. He will text you expressing his happiness for choosing his own decisions and making his own path in life.

The other two dialogue options—those being “Angie told me everything” or “Yeah, throw the fuckin’ fight. Safer that way”—will lead to Aaron throwing the fight. However, this isn’t a bad result for Aaron. In fact, this is arguably the best option for Aaron as he will text you to say he is glad to be done with his boxing career. Not only that, he also tells you he has started coaching boxing and teaching kids. Now if that isn’t a happy ending, I don’t know what is.

While you won’t earn any rewards from threatening Angie, you will get peace of mind knowing you helped someone turn their life around and start again, despite having a difficult, violent past. That’s definitely why you’re playing this video game, right?

Final verdict on whether you should hand over Aaron to Angie in Phantom Liberty?

It all depends on what you are looking for from your playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to the decision of whether you should hand Aaron over to Angie in the Phantom Liberty DLC.

If it is money you‘re after, and you aren’t invested in Aaron’s attempts to turn his life around, then the best choice would be to turn him over to Angie while he’s still unconscious. You’ll get 10,000 eddies as a reward, though Aaron will remain under the thumb of the Animals.

If you are looking for a new iconic weapon to add to your collection, killing Angie is the best choice. If you want peace of mind that you made an impact in Aaron’s life and saved him, then threaten Angie.

There is a choice to be had for those who value weapons and money in this mission, as well as those who value the moral victories in video games. We all know you’re all mostly here for the money or the weapons though.

