Cyberpunk 2077 now features hidden permanent stat buffs—if you know where to look

Cyberpunk 2077 recently got its 2.0 update, adding a ton of new content and overhauling existing systems. In Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 players can now find a new item type that can offer permanent buffs in exchange for some spare eddies.

A Reddit post from Sept. 26 showcased some of these new permanent items, reminding players with a PSA-styled title to “Make sure you visit food and drug vendors. They carry permanent buffs.”

For example, players can visit vendors and find that they’re now selling the “CYBERPSYKO CATCH BULLETZ MIDAIR AMAZING UNQUIE FOOTIGE!!1!.XBD,” or perhaps the “PROTOTYPE PSEUDOEMBRYONIC CELL BUILDER.” Though their names may be hard to read, the effects are pretty straightforward: they give extra Shinobi XP and max HP, respectively, and should be picked up whenever possible.

Stats in Cyberpunk 2077 have also been overhauled in the latest 2.0 update. The perk system was entirely reworked, with changes and additions that stray from the usual “x increases y by z” formula, instead focusing on actual abilities.

Coming by extra HP and XP has become both more accessible and more complex, depending on the situation. Therefore, these new permanent items are genuinely a good decision on CDPR’s behalf.

After three years of tireless development, it seems that the futuristic RPG is finally nearing the end of its lifecycle. Updates of this size and scope are rare these days, and Cyberpunk 2077 has, according to some, redeemed itself in the eyes of the community.

The Phantom Liberty expansion pack is performing well by all accounts and has received nearly unanimous praise from critics and players alike. While this may be the end of Cyberpunk‘s full-scale production, we may yet see more from future patches if 2.0 is anything to go by.

