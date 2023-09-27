Cyberpunk 2077 is challenging Steam juggernaut Baldur’s Gate 3 with Phantom Liberty release

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has begun its player battle with Baldur’s Gate 3. The two have been neck-and-neck with their concurrent players, and neither title is giving an inch.

CD Projekt Red’s new DLC helped Cyberpunk 2077’s player count skyrocket after its release on Sept. 26, 2023. Baldur’s Gate 3 has remained steadfast in its position on SteamDB, but it might not be able to hold out much longer.

BG3 currently boasts the highest 24-hour concurrent peak, sitting at 258,369 players. Whereas Cyberpunk currently trails behind on 246,754 concurrents within the same metric.

As of publication, Cyberpunk leads in terms of concurrents. It also boasts a significant lead when comparing their all-time peaks.

Cyberpunk managed to accrue over one million concurrent players three years ago. This is where BG3 falls flat by almost 200,000 players.

Phantom Liberty and Cyberpunk 2077 sit at No. 1 and 2 on Steam’s sales charts, with BG3 placing fifth. Baldur’s Gate managed to sell over 5.2 million copies by Aug. 16, 2023, according to a Weibo post by the Belgium Embassy in China, but it appears Cyberpunk’s DLC could trounce these numbers.

While BG3 has valiantly kept its head above water, odds are we’ll see an influx of Phantom Liberty players flocking to their respective platforms soon. The newly released DLC only made its way onto the scene this week, and has plenty of room for growth.

Related Cyberpunk 2077 has another awesome John Wick Easter egg in Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077’s return to the public eye has also been successful in terms of reviews.

Whether Cyberpunk will be able to maintain its player base like BG3 will be determined in the coming months. BG3 has managed to stay consistent in terms of sales and player count since its release on Aug. 3, 2023.

But it appears Phantom Liberty is more than enough to push Cyberpunk 2077 back to the top of the charts.

About the author