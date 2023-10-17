Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Militech Canto MK.6 in Phantom Liberty

There are plenty of cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can use to make the game completely different, and the DLC Phantom Liberty has introduced another end-game cyberdeck called the Militech Canto Mk.6. Using connections to the Blackwall, this item introduces a whole new level of fatality in a game known for its harsh lifestyle.

Here is how to get the Militech Canto Mk.6 in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, including how you get the blueprints and how to craft the iconic-rarity item. Spoilers ahead for one of the possible endings in Phantom Liberty.

How to get the Militech Canto Mk.6 in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

To get this super rare cyberdeck, players need to start the path to a specific ending in Phantom Liberty. It all starts with the choice you make on the mission Firestarter, and if you want the Militech Canto Mk.6, you have to help Reed get Songbird back. If you choose to help Songbird escape from Reed, the area where the Militech Canto MK.6 blueprints will be locked off.

How to get the Militech Canto Mk.6 Crafting Spec

Then, after Songbird is taken by MaxTac, start the mission Somewhat Damaged, where you will be able to grab the blueprints. In that mission, there are a lot of things to do, including shutting off a core by disabling multiple key components throughout a Militech facility. While running around, look for a room labeled Experimental Prototyping with a locked door. It will be just before the Observation Room and near the Neural Network Control area.

The hallway with the Experimental Prototyping room. | Image via CD Projekt Red

This is where the cyberdeck specs are hiding. To open the door, you need to either have 15 in the Intelligence stat or use the code for it—714212. Entering the room, the blueprints are in a folder resting on top of a briefcase and will give you all the information on what the cyberdeck can provide if you craft it.

The Militech Canto Mk.6 crafting spec in Phantom Liberty.| Image via CD Projekt Red

How to craft the Militech Canto Mk.6

Continue on with the mission, and just after the Cerberus encounter is over, pick up the Behavioral System Component from the robot. This is needed to complete the craft.

When you return to Night City, wait at least one day. Eventually, an unknown number will give you directions back to a shop in Kabuki Market. This will lead the player to Yoko, who will give the player the choice to decrypt the Behavioral System Component and craft either the Militech Canto Mk.6 or the Erebus SMG. Choose the one for the cyberdeck, and one of the needed components to craft the item is complete.

On top of that modified chip, the player will need 12 Tier Five Quickhack Components and 50 Tier Five Item Components. Collect those items to complete the craft, and just visit any Ripperdoc to equip it. Now, you have one of the best cyberdecks that exists both in and outside of Night City.

About the author