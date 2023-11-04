Cyberpunk 2077: How to get secret “best” ending in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077‘s eagerly-awaited DLC, Phantom Liberty, gives players a choice that can lead to different endings—but did you know there’s a secret “best ending” if you play your cards right? This article will walk you through the route to this ending.

Be warned: This article contains heavy spoilers for Phantom Liberty.

What’s the best ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Despite the tension of the plot and somber outcomes of most endings, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty secretly has a happy ending—one that has more positives than negatives. At the center of Phantom Liberty is a complicated choice: should you help Songbird or Reed? This choice has a ripple effect that impacts other characters in the DLC and even the player character, V.

Though each ending punishes some characters and rewards others, the King of Wands ending brings the most good to the world. It entails saving Songbird and killing your friend Reed—even after Songbird reveals that she lied to you about a cure.

Why the King of Wands ending is the best ending in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The King of Wands ending might seem like a tossup on first glance—after all, Reed isn’t a bad guy, and you’re choosing to side with someone who openly manipulated you. But when you compare it to the consequences of the other endings, this one seems like happily ever after.

Sondbird pleads with you to put her out of her misery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The King of Cups ending sees you putting Songbird out of her misery by shooting her when she’s infected with the Blackwall virus. To make matters more cynical, Reed and The President aren’t happy about you failing to bring back Songbird alive. They offer 5000 eddies as payment, treating you as a soulless merc.

That said, it’s not like turning over Songbird is any better. Handing over Songbird to Reed will bring you to either the King of Swords or King of Pentacles ending. They lead you down a path to an ending to the main game called The Tower, which is as depressing as it gets.

Why The Tower is the worst ending

Songbird goes back to work for the government but has her brain altered so that she’s just a low-level peon rather than the high level operative she once was. Your friend Alex is also killed as collateral.

Though Reed offers you surgery to fix your Cyberware virus, it doesn’t go as planned. The operation is a success, but you fall into a coma for two years after undergoing the operation, and when you wake up, everyone in your life has moved on. You can’t use Cyberware anymore, effectively ending your career as a mercenary. This finish even closes with a shot of you getting beaten up by street thugs that you normally would’ve taken out without blinking an eye.

The King of Wands ending, at the very least, has a few upsides.

Upsides of the King of Wands ending

After you help Songbird escape, you’ll get confirmation of Songbird’s successful cure of the Blackwall virus in the From Her to Eternity quest. Though she lied to you, it’s gratifying to know that your efforts made a positive impact on someone’s life. In the other endings, even the positives go awry.

Talking to Alex at the end of the King of Wands ending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of this, your friend Alex survives. In the mission Unfinished Symphony can meet up with her in her bar to have one of the best-written conversations in the game, and even have a drink and dance her. She’ll reveal to you that she wants to get out of the city and has been dreaming of taking things easy for a while.

Later on this quest, you’ll receive a postcard revealing that she made it out of Night City and escaped to Monte Carlo in Mexico.

How to get the best ending in Phantom Liberty

To avoid these cynical, tough fates and at least know you’ve done something good in the world, follow these steps.

In the Firestarter mission, choose the “I’m with you” dialogue option and help Songbird escape.

In the Killing Moon quest, pick the “Time to go” option and carry Songbird.

When you’re confronted by Reed, draw your weapon and take him out.

This will set you up for the King of Wands ending.