Cyberpunk 2077: Can you romance Alex in Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077 is usually a first-person shooter and an RPG, but every once in a while it’s a love story too, with the game giving the option to develop romantic relationships with characters throughout Night City.

With the introduction of the Phantom Liberty DLC, players are finding themselves wondering about another romantic encounter. Alex is ambiguously flirtatious, and players wonder if they missed a romantic encounter by not playing their cards right as they battle through the DLC expansion and build a friendship with Alex along the way.

Romancing Alex in Phantom Liberty

You can’t pursue any romance with Alex in the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC story.

You’ll meet Alex in the Longshore Stacks. She runs a small bar called The Moth and is friends with Reed. When you first meet her, she flirts a bit, but it’s hard to tell if it’s genuine or part of her act running a bar late at night for extra tips. When Reed shows up, she transforms away from this and becomes all business.

The central story in Phantom Liberty is all about the tension between Reed and Songbird, with V and Alex caught in the middle. If you choose to help Songbird and kill Reed, Alex will invite you to The Moth for a private drink and conversation.

In this conversation, she’ll express disillusionment and a desire to be a normal person. If you choose dialogue options that ask her more, she’ll spill her heart out. She’ll start flirting as she opens up, coyly prying about who you are. Respond right and she’ll talk about her life as an actor and a desire to return to that life. If you ask her about her dream, she’ll mention Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard, which V has never heard of before.

Alex during her conversation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At a certain point in the conversation, if she’s comfortable, Alex will turn up the jukebox and start dancing to a song. You can walk up to her and talk to her and Cyberpunk 2077 will give you the option to either dance with her or leave. If you choose to dance, you can see some of V’s moves! (Not very good.)

The moment dies, and Alex returns back to her musings. You can’t romance Alex in the traditional sense. The game delivers a unique and cinematic flirtation that makes you wonder if there could have been something, but that’s it for V here.

