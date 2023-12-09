A Like Supreme is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 where players need to help make sure a concert goes ahead as planned. But unfortunately for some, a known bug sometimes prevents players from starting the quest.

After finishing the Second Conflict quest, players are asked to wait for Nancy to call after a day, which is supposed to trigger the A Like Supreme side quest. Despite this, some players ended up waiting much longer and never received the call from Nancy at all.

Here’s how to fix the bug preventing Nancy from calling so you can start the A Like Supreme quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to fix the A Like Supreme bug in Cyberpunk 2077

Make it a concert to remember. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Developer CD Projekt Red is aware of the bug, and unless you use the fix below, you may not be able to start the quest. A Like Supreme isn’t part of the main story, but it rewards you with the Archangel Revolver, as well as improving your connection with Johnny Silverhand, so it’s worth doing.

The bug can be tricky to solve, because the most obvious fixes won’t work. Even if you time-skip and relaunch the game, you still won’t receive the call from Nancy. As it’s been a known bug for a while, though, some players found the perfect fix. To get Nancy to call you, simply return to Denny’s estate and enter the property.

Once inside, wait there for 24 hours, then leave the building to trigger the call. Nancy should call you shortly after you leave the area. Many players have reported that this method fixed the bug, and hopefully it’ll work for you, too.