Category:
Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077: How to fix the A Like Supreme bug

Rock on.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Dec 9, 2023 11:48 am
An old woman looking at the screen.

A Like Supreme is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 where players need to help make sure a concert goes ahead as planned. But unfortunately for some, a known bug sometimes prevents players from starting the quest.

After finishing the Second Conflict quest, players are asked to wait for Nancy to call after a day, which is supposed to trigger the A Like Supreme side quest. Despite this, some players ended up waiting much longer and never received the call from Nancy at all.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Here’s how to fix the bug preventing Nancy from calling so you can start the A Like Supreme quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to fix the A Like Supreme bug in Cyberpunk 2077

An electric guitar played by a character in first-person view.
Make it a concert to remember. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Developer CD Projekt Red is aware of the bug, and unless you use the fix below, you may not be able to start the quest. A Like Supreme isn’t part of the main story, but it rewards you with the Archangel Revolver, as well as improving your connection with Johnny Silverhand, so it’s worth doing.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The bug can be tricky to solve, because the most obvious fixes won’t work. Even if you time-skip and relaunch the game, you still won’t receive the call from Nancy. As it’s been a known bug for a while, though, some players found the perfect fix. To get Nancy to call you, simply return to Denny’s estate and enter the property.

Once inside, wait there for 24 hours, then leave the building to trigger the call. Nancy should call you shortly after you leave the area. Many players have reported that this method fixed the bug, and hopefully it’ll work for you, too.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Related

How long was Cyberpunk 2077 in development?
Fans feel Cyberpunk 2077 will be their most-played RPG game of all time after 2.0 update

related content

Read Article Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan
Victor, a Ripperdoc from Cyberpunk 2077, sitting down in his neon-lit clinic.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan

Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Dec 8, 2023
Read Article Cyberpunk 2077’s new update makes sad Keanu meme canon
POV from V's perspective speaking to Johnny Silverhand (Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update makes sad Keanu meme canon

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 6, 2023
Read Article Psst, Cyberpunk 2077 released a new trailer while everyone was waiting for GTA 6’s
Johnny Silverhand looking away in Cyberpunk 2077.

Psst, Cyberpunk 2077 released a new trailer while everyone was waiting for GTA 6’s

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 5, 2023
Read Article How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077
A man on a motorbike next to a neon sign in Cyberpunk 2077

How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Christian Flynn Christian Flynn Dec 2, 2023
Read Article Does Cyberpunk 2077 have co-op multiplayer?
A character riding a motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have co-op multiplayer?

Leonardo Biazzi Leonardo Biazzi Nov 30, 2023

Related Content

Read Article Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan
Victor, a Ripperdoc from Cyberpunk 2077, sitting down in his neon-lit clinic.
Category:
Cyberpunk
Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan

Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Dec 8, 2023
Read Article Cyberpunk 2077’s new update makes sad Keanu meme canon
POV from V's perspective speaking to Johnny Silverhand (Cyberpunk 2077)
Category:
Cyberpunk
Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update makes sad Keanu meme canon

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 6, 2023
Read Article Psst, Cyberpunk 2077 released a new trailer while everyone was waiting for GTA 6’s
Johnny Silverhand looking away in Cyberpunk 2077.
Category:
Cyberpunk
Cyberpunk

Psst, Cyberpunk 2077 released a new trailer while everyone was waiting for GTA 6’s

Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Dec 5, 2023
Read Article How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077
A man on a motorbike next to a neon sign in Cyberpunk 2077
Category:
Cyberpunk
Cyberpunk

How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Christian Flynn Christian Flynn Dec 2, 2023
Read Article Does Cyberpunk 2077 have co-op multiplayer?
A character riding a motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Category:
Cyberpunk
Cyberpunk

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have co-op multiplayer?

Leonardo Biazzi Leonardo Biazzi Nov 30, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.