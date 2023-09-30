Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Treating Symptoms quest in Phantom Liberty

One of the first new side quests that you will come across in the new Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is Treating Symptoms, a gig wherein you will be infiltrating the hideout of the Voodoo Boys gang to take down one of their netrunners. The gig can be found on the outskirts of the new district Dogtown, and when you get close to the green marker, your fixer Mr. Hands will give you a call and then send you the deets of the gig through text.

A Voodoo Boys hacker called Milko Alexis has been blackmailing Mr. Hands’s client—Indira Barazza– so now it’s up to you to take care of Milko to ensure that Indira no longer has to look over her shoulder in fear of the Voodoo Boys. In this guide, we are going to be taking a look at how to go about completing the Treating Symptoms quest, as well as the choice that you are given at the very end of the mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Treating Symptoms mission walkthrough

Go to the Voodoo Boys’ Hideout

The Voodoo Boys are holed up in the Luxor High Wellness Spa. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first thing you will need to do is to get to the Voodoo Boys base of operations, which is in the Luxor High Wellness Spa. As relaxing as that might sound, it’s going to be far from a refreshing spa day for you, as you’ll be facing off against a lot of members of the Voodoo Boys crew during your time there. As soon as you have accepted the side gig from Mr. Hands, a marker will appear on the map that will direct you to the spa.

To get inside the spa, the easiest method is to simply go through the front door, as there is only one guard protecting it. You can take them out the loud way and start blasting your way through the spa, or you can stealthily take care of them and then continue sneaking into the building to try and get through undetected.

Taking the stealthy route

Look for the crumbling hole in the wall to get to the security room. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want to try to ambush the Voodoo Boys, then stealth is an option, but it is a little more tricky than the straightforward all-guns blazing approach as there are quite a few cameras and gang members hanging around. If you do opt for this route, it is really handy if you have the hacking ability to turn off and take over cameras. It’s still possible if you don’t have this ability, but it will mean being aware of your surroundings a little more so as not to be caught out by the cameras. There is a way to shut off all the cameras, too, though you will have to be at least a little stealthy to begin with to do so.

When going in through the main entrance, there is a large door on the left that can be opened by force if your Body skill level is at least 10. Head through this door if you have enough of the necessary skill points, and there will be two guards in the area to take out. Both of them have their backs to you, so as long as you remain crouched, you should be able to grab them from behind and either kill them or perform a non-lethal takedown. Stay low and move slowly through this room and take a right, and eventually, you will come to a corridor that looks like it has been created by blowing a hole in the wall. Make your way down it, and you’ll get to a security area with a terminal where you can turn off all the security cameras.

Run and gun

Going in all guns blazing is also an option, and there aren’t any repercussions for doing so. The ending result of the mission is more dependent on a particular decision at the end of the quest rather than whether you choose to do things violently or not.

Go up the stairs in the main building

Head up the stairs in your mission to find Milko. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

No matter which route you choose, the marker on the map will lead you up the stairs. Head up there, and the marker will direct you to the right. You can also take a left to do a bit of scavenging if you want to.

Have a chat with the Supplier (optional)

The supplier will give you some help in the upcoming robot fight if you push him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is an optional dialogue here that you can have with a supplier for the Voodoo Boys, who is hiding out in a small server room, which is through the first doorway on the right once you have gone up the stairs. This conversation isn’t necessary, but it can provide some extra help for an upcoming boss fight that you will have to engage in to get to Milko.

Head into the server room, and you’ll find the supplier cowering among the shelves. Talk to him to ask him about Milko, and you can then push him into helping you. Either punch him or pay him, and you will then get a dialogue option to ask him how to beat the robot boss you’ll be fighting in the next room.

The supplier will offer to overload the disk arrays whilst you mess around with the servers in the main server room where the robots are located. This can be helpful when you finally get into the server room, but it isn’t entirely necessary, so it’s up to you if you want to take advantage of this bit of extra assistance during the robo-battle.

Neutralize the robots

The bots will put up a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You don’t have to talk to the supplier at all if you don’t want to. Just follow the mission marker straight into the main server room, and the fight will begin. It’s not an easy fight, though, as the bots are relentless, and the main boss robot has a pretty beefy health bar. Make sure you have your most powerful weapons to hand for the fight.

If you did get the supplier to help you, you will notice that some of the servers on the walls are sparking. Shoot them when the robots are nearby, and a burst of electrical discharge will damage any enemies nearby.

When the fight is over, make sure to loot the main robot—the Robot R MK. 2— as you can get the Ogou Iconic Smart Pistol from its robo-corpse.

Talk to Alan the netrunner to decide Milko’s fate

Will you kill Milko or let Alan continue with his op? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that the robots have been dealt with, head east and follow the mission marker down a corridor, and you will enter a room wherein you will see a random netrunner with Milko Alexis, who is completely hooked up to the Net and unable to defend himself. Killing him would be even easier than you could have imagined. That being said, there is another option to be had here.

The netrunner with Milko turns out to be a NetWatch agent called Alan Noel, who has been in a deep cover operation to infiltrate the Voodoo Boys’ operations for a long time. You will then get given a choice: allow Alan to continue his deep cover op by leaving Milko alive for now or going through with your orders and killing him then and there.

If you choose to kill Milko immediately without hearing Alan out, Alan will get very angry with you, but he won’t attack you. Instead, he will tell you to leave immediately. The gig will be complete once you exit the building. You can also choose to listen to Alan’s explanation of his deep cover operation and then kill Milko anyway after telling Alan that you have a duty to protect your client Indira. However, this will result in Alan’s anger boiling over, and he will attack you. You can loot his corpse afterward, but all you will get is his keycard, his dog tag, and the Kanabo melee weapon. You can also loot Milko once he is dead to get the Unity pistol. The weapons to be obtained here are pretty average, but it’s still better than nothing.

If you let Alan continue his op, you will eventually be contacted by NetWatch and given some extra eddies for your cooperation. You will also be informed by Mr. Hands that Indira is still safe despite Milko staying alive, as she has been assigned around-the-clock protection.

Final verdict on the Treating Symptoms mission in Phantom Liberty

There isn’t a huge difference regarding the consequences of this decision, though it is arguably a little better to allow Alan to continue his op, as you will get some more money further down the line.

The weapons and items that you get here are mid-tier at best, so even though the general outcome of the mission regarding Indira’s safety stays the same with both choices, the additional Eurodollars that you will get from allowing Alan to continue doing his job is definitely the better bonus.

Not only that, but you can rest safely knowing that the Voodoo Boys will hopefully be dealt a huge blow to their criminal activities thanks to the NetWatch operation. So, if you are all for morals and money over weapons and shooting unconscious guys in the face, go for the option where Alan continues his work to take down the Voodoo Boys and their crime syndicate.

