Cyberpunk 2077: Best Netrunner build

If you prefer quickhacking your way through enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 rather than using blades or firearms, a Netrunner build might just be for you. Netrunners make use of the internet to bend the tide of battle to their will. This article will walk you through what we think is the best Netrunner build.

Cyberpunk 2077 Netrunner build tips

Attributes

The Cyberpunk 2077 Netrunner build focuses on quickhacking, so you’re going to want to get your intelligence as high as possible. This will allow you to unlock new options for quickhacks and increase your damage potential.

You’ll want to make your other main attribute Technical Ability. This will increase your cyberware capacity, which you can make use of to increase your hacking capabilities

We recommend making Cool your secondary trait. Cool will help you sneak around undetected to make use of your quickhacks. It will also help you out making use of sniper rifles, which we suggest as a backup weapon to your quickhacks.

Perks

What differentiates the Netrunner from the Hack N’ Slash netrunner build is its purity. You’re not going to be using your Monowire to get up close and make melee attacks, so you don’t need to worry as much about quick movement.

Make the middle perk tree, the one that focuses on quickhacking, your priority. Optimization will increase your RAM capacity which will make you able to hack more. The second level of Embedded Exploit will increase your quickhack damage. Overclock can let you keep using quickhacks when you run out of RAM by draining your health. Sublimation will help you gain that lost health back.

You should also grab many of the perks from the leftmost Intelligence perk tree. This tree will help you queue up multiple quickhacks at once with perks like Hack Que and Que Acceleration.

There’s an Intelligence perk divorced from any perk tree, Carhacker, which lets you set up quickhacks on vehicles. This one is very useful.

The other most important perk tree to you is the center tree in Technical Ability. This will increase your Cyberware capacity and let you use pieces that can enhance your quickhacks.

The next perk tree we recommend is the center Cool perk tree. This will keep you hidden and undetected in battle. Particularly useful is the third level of Ninjutsu, which lets you sprint while you crouch so you can get from cover to cover.

Skills

There’s a skilltree called Netrunner that you’re obviously going to want to throw some points into. This will increase your RAM recovery rate, RAM capacity, and more.

Weapons

Your main weapon is your quickhacks, but as a backup, grab the Tsunami Ashura sniper rifle. This will let you pick opponents off from afar while setting up your quickhacks.

Cyberware

Make sure you set yourself up with the Tetratronic Rippler MK 5 as your Cyberdeck. This will increase your max RAM significantly, especially if you upgrade it and pair it with tech perks.

Set yourself up with a RAM Relocator in your brain which will help you recover RAM at a faster rate. Grab Self-Ice too which will negate enemy quickhacks.

In your skeleton, hook yourself up with RAM Recoup which will regenerate RAM at the rate of damage you receive.

For your hands, grab Smart Link, which will allow you to increase RAM when you make use of smart weapons.

Quickhacks

Quickhacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your main damage-dealing quickhack will be Short Circuit, which is strong enough to take out most enemies. Contagion is a great one to use against enemies who cluster together, as the damage increases for every enemy who’s around. Pull out Cyberware Malfunction to make enemies Cyberware turn off so you can pick them off with other quickhacks or your sniper rifle.

Another great quickhack is Ping, which shows you all of your enemies in the area.

The Best Netrunner Build

Attributes

Body Reflexes Intelligence Technical Ability Cool Three Three Seven Six Three Starting attributes.

As you increase, max out intelligence as soon as possible while putting some points to Technical Ability. Then up your Cool.

Perks

Optimization, Embedded Exploit, Overclock, Carhacker, License to Chrome, Cyborg, Built Different, Shock Value, Ninjutsu.

Weapons

Tsunami Ashura.

Cyberware

Tetratronic Ripper MK, RAM Relocator, Self-Ice, RAM Recoup, Smart Link.

