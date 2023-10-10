Cyberpunk 2077: Best assault rifles

If you’re playing a game with guns, there’s no more reliable category of firearm than assault rifles, and in Cyberpunk 2077, there’s no shortage of excellent choices for this elegant and efficient weapon.

In Cyberpunk 2077, a character that maximizes their Reflexes attribute can become a maestro with the assault rifle. Just putting points into Reflexes alone increases your AR proficiency and your crit change, but the perks in the Reflexes tree are where the real fun is to be had. Your range, accuracy, aim speed, and critical damage with the AR can all be improved with perks, and when you combine your AR proficiency with things like the Air Dash ability and the Kerenzikov upgrade, you become an unstoppable killing machine.

While any assault rifle will do in your capable hands, there are a few to find and acquire in Night City that are truly a step above the rest. Here are the best assault rifles in Cyberpunk 2077.

Psalm 11:6

Psalm 11:6 is an Iconic assault rifle that you can craft, if you find the specs for it. It has enhanced headshot damage and armor penetration, but it’s truly valuable for the 30 percent Burn chance it has on enemies you hit with it.

Location of the Psalm 11:6 specs. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Climb to fight crime. Screenshot by Dot Esports. There they are. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Psalm 11:6, you will need to get the crafting specs for it. These can be looted from the body of the leader of a suspected organized crime activity in Northside. In order to access this activity, you may have to do another nearby. The crime activity you’re looking for is near the big 12 building, with a barricaded ramp leading up to the bad guys.

Hawk

Thank you Madam President. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hawk is an Iconic assault rifle that you can acquire at the end of the Lucretia My Reflection quest, which is effectively the last mission in the Phantom Liberty expansion prologue. Naturally, you will need to own the Phantom Liberty expansion to get Hawk, the weapon of choice for President Myers. Towards the very end of the Lucretia My Reflection quest, as you leave the apartment after talking to Myers and Reed, you can pick up Hawk on your way out.

The Hawk rifle is for the slower, more precise assault rifle enthusiast, as it has a slower and semi-automatic fire rate, but deals higher damage and has the highest headshot multiplier percentage at 175 percent. Headshots with Hawk will also temporarily weaken and mark enemies; weakened enemies are slowed, deal less damage, cannot use abilities, and can lose their balance. And personally, as a fan of the Asiimov skin in Counter-Strike, I love the color scheme.

Ajax

A classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ajax isn’t an Iconic weapon, but at its highest rarity tier at Legendary, it’s still one of the best assault rifles in the game. Like Hawk, it’s higher on the damage side and slower on the fire rate compared to other assault rifles, but unlike Hawk it has an automatic fire rate.

The Rare version of Ajax can be a reward for a number of side quests, gigs, or police scanner activities. It can also drop from certain enemies. If you want the Legendary version, you can purchase it from Marty the gun vendor at the Fuel Station in Biotechnica Fields in the southern Badlands. There is a fast travel point right next to him. If he doesn’t have it at first, wait 24 hours or check back to see if it’s in stock, but it will come with a hefty price tag of over 110,000 credits.

