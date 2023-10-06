Cyberpunk 2 could be third person, and it would solve a lot of problems

With all that time you spent customizing your character, it would be nice to actually see them.

With the 2.0 patch and Phantom Liberty live and kicking, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077’s development is finally finished. CD Projekt Red confirmed these would be the game’s last major updates, and now the developers are ready to move on to their next projects—including Orion, the code name for Cyberpunk’s inevitable sequel.

Reflecting on Cyberpunk 2077’s development during CD Projekt Red’s Investor Day presentation, IGN reported that quest director Paweł Sasko said the developers had “no regrets” about making Cyberpunk 2077 first-person, but that for Cyberpunk 2, they’re “yet to see” whether it will be first or third-person.

Cyberpunk 2077’s fixed first-person perspective undoubtedly helped the developers craft an intimate experience. Following V’s journey from start to finish was engaging and immersive, with the first-person perspective engendering heartfelt storytelling, intense action sequences, and satisfying gunplay.

But despite its successes, Cyberpunk 2077’s first-person perspective caused a few vexing idiosyncrasies that third-person mode would resolve entirely.

For starters, while certainly immersive, Cyberpunk 2077’s storytelling was severely limited by its fixed perspective. Every story sequence had to be seen through V’s eyes, meaning players could never follow the stories of other major characters, see events transpiring in other locations, or even witness intense action scenes from afar.

On top of this, the game perplexingly features a remarkably in-depth character creator: Players can fine-tune their facial features and body proportions, and even customize their genitals, but aside from third-person driving, there are zero instances where the player character is visible in-game. Sure, you can see yourself on the equipment menu, and you can “see” yourself by interacting with a mirror, but this isn’t seamless with gameplay.

To make things worse, in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 patch, CD Projekt Red made sweeping changes to the game’s gear and stat systems. As of the latest update, clothing doesn’t have stats: It’s purely cosmetic. Why have cosmetic-only gear if you can’t see your character in-game? It all feels a bit pointless.

The developers could alleviate these issues by adding the option for a third-person perspective, or even just third-person story sequences and cutscenes. Most other RPGs are third-person, including CD Projekt Red’s blockbuster RPG series The Witcher, and they manage to immerse players just fine.

Experiencing the next Cyberpunk from a new perspective, especially if players have a choice between first or third-person, would definitely be a refreshing change.

