Cyberpunk 2.0 gives players a taste of Doom with its own Keanu Reeves flavor

The most recent and most significant update to Cyberpunk 2077 has brought many new things to the table, including its very own Doom spin-off.

Keen players have found an arcade machine featuring a new minigame on the Night City’s outskirts. The game features the breathtaking Keanu Reeves in his starring role of Johnny Silverhand, going through various levels of Arasaka’s HQ.

The arcade game, promptly named Arasaka Tower 3D, is a direct homage to the revolutionary first-person shooters Doom and Wolfenstein 3D. This arcade Easter egg fits exactly within the “boomer shooter” genre both in style and gameplay. You can’t even look up or down, just like you couldn’t in the original Doom title, which is a small but significant detail.

The gameplay, in general, is standard Doom: you go around several levels, each having its own set of secret doors, and you shoot any enemy you come across. It’s an awesome rendition of in-universe events that players can experience by doing the main quest line. The 2.0 update completely reworked the game’s systems, but it’s also lovely that CDPR didn’t forget about enriching the game’s already massive content.

If you haven’t already, you can find the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machine in the Badlands region just outside Night City. You’ll need to go north of the protein farm access point until you see an abandoned church. Inside the arcade lies waiting for you. It’s a short game, with only about 10 minutes in length, but even if it was a single level, we have to tip our hats to CDPR and its attention to detail.

In our universe, Doom has proved to be one of the most significant franchises in gaming history. It’s a nice idea to think that Arasaka Tower 3D may be Cyberpunk’s own version of the popular first-person shooter that served as a cornerstone for all gaming since.

