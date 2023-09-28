Can you romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

It has been three years since the original release of Cyberpunk 2077, but now, the game’s highly-anticipated DLC Phantom Liberty has finally dropped with plenty of new content for players to discover and features to explore. One huge question, however, that many cyberwarriors have posed is whether or not this update will bring any new romance options to the table.

One character that has caught the eyes of many players during their playthrough is Song So Mi, also known as Songbird. The talented netrunner plays a significant part in the new, overarching storyline brought by the DLC, and will be a pivotal character that you’ll have to interact with on a regular basis as you experience the twists and turns of this intrigue-filled plot.

Is Songbird a romance option in Cyberpunk 2077?

Unfortunately for any players who are looking for some puppy love in Dogtown, Songbird cannot be romanced by V during your playthrough of Phantom Liberty. This was originally confirmed by CD Projekt Red’s global community director Marcin Momot and further solidified by global PR director Radek Grabowski in an interview with GamesRadar.

In fact, there are no new romance options coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the release of Phantom Liberty, including one with Idris Elba’s new character, Solomon Reed. There are, however, bits of new content added for the existing romance options in the game, including Judy Alvarez, Panam Palmer, River Ward, and Kerry Eurodyne.

Who is Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077?

Songbird is a smart and resourceful netrunner who is also the right hand to NUSA President Rosalind Myers. She is one of the three main character additions to Cyberpunk 2077 through the DLC and is the first person to contact you since she’ll require some assistance from V to help save a certain high-priority individual.

She will be a point-of-contact and a major character in the game, although many of your choices will affect her relationship and reactions with you as the plot thickens and the situation escalates. She, however, is only one aspect of the new story that you’ll have to learn about since Phantom Liberty also brings a whole new set of missions and abilities that you’ll need to use for your survival in Dogtown.

