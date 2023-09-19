Who is Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

In Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077’s highly anticipated spy-thriller expansion, Songbird appears primed to be one of the most important characters of the new cast.

Taking place about midway through Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, Phantom Liberty is set to feature an all-new district, complete with its own storyline, set of abilities, and more for all those who purchase it on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S. As confirmed by Phantom Liberty game director Gabe Amatangelo in an interview with Wccftech, depending on how things play out for V in Dogtown, players will get a certain ending in the expansion, and potentially unlock a new ending in the base game.

Starting with the official trailer for Phantom Liberty, it appears this new journey all begins with an interaction between V and Songbird.

What we know about Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Along with V and Solomon Reed, Songbird is described by Phantom Liberty narrative director Igor Sarzyński as one of the three most important characters in the new expansion.

Song So Mi, aka Songbird, is said to be a talented and mysterious New United States of America netrunner who also happens to be NUSA President Rosalind Myers’ right hand. She is the one who initially reaches out to V to come to Dogtown as she needs someone to help her rescue Myers, whose Space Force One just happened to crash-land in the militia-ruled, disorderly district.

Personality-wise, it seems Songbird is going to be a divisive character that makes players reflect on what they want their V’s motivations, actions, and goals to be. As shown in the expansion’s official cinematic trailer, seven years prior to the events of Phantom Liberty, Songbird confoundingly betrayed her longtime partner/mentor Reed after she coldly left him for dead inside a passenger train filled with hostile Arasaka troops.

You’ll be seeing plenty of Songbird. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

After the time skip, Songbird is seen accompanying Myers on her trip with a lot on her mind before their ship gets shot down.

Ultimately, it seems that this complicated past between Songbird and Reed will make for some very interesting dynamics during V’s overarching journey to cure their Relic-induced affliction in Phantom Liberty.

About the author