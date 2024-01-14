Best armor in Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, countless enemies will stand in your way. The streets of Night City are ruthless, so you can’t avoid combat, even on stealth runs. Equipping the best armor will help you, so it’s best to choose wisely.

There are many things you have to think about to get the best build in Cyberpunk 2077, and that strategic aspect entered a new dimension with the release of Phantom Liberty and its 2.0 update. If you already began your journey beforehand, you’ll be handed a free reset, but you’ll have to choose wisely which tree you want to upgrade.

Mods, cyberware items, and perks are other tools that can make your run smoother. Gear is also one of those, including armor.

How to get the best Cyberpunk 2077 armor

Your style is key if you want to roleplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How does armor work in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberware equipment can make or break your build (especially when choosing the Cyber path), while you have more freedom with gear. They pretty much all offer the same advantages and are mostly interchangeable. They sometimes offer specific buffs, such as visibility reduction or Quickhack upload time.

The true strength of clothing items in Cyberpunk 2077 lies in their rarity. The level of rarity determines the number of mods you can equip to enhance them. Mods are items that grant various buffs and upgrades to the item they’re attached to. You can also choose them to suit best your playstyle.

Legendary items (or Tier Five) feature the most mod slots to use. But since the gear will be synced to your level, it’s best to get them when you reach level 60, which has been the highest in the game since the release of Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update in September, instead of 50 previously.

While you’re not reaching endgame, there is no point in putting effort into finding the best clothing gear: you’ll be better off finding the best Cyberware and mods instead.

How to choose strongest clothing items in Cyberpunk 2077

In short, the key criterion for choosing your gear is rarity. Whether you buy your gear or craft it, we recommend prioritizing this, as you’ll be able to equip more mods on them.

If you want to discover new outfits that were added as part of the 2.0 update, you can head to Dogtown and buy items in the Longshore Stacks Clothing Shop. But you’ll naturally loot more as you progress into the game, too.

The best-looking Cyberpunk 2077 armor pieces

With that said, we can still mention the best Legendary armor pieces in Cyberpunk 2077 according to how they look. Get these for some style points.

Corporate Armor Set

For Corporate agents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This armor set is quite classic, but sometimes, you don’t need to go overboard to be stylish. You can earn this Armor Set randomly by defeating enemies, but it can drop as Epic instead of Legendary. You can also find those in boxes or corpses through your explorations.

Netrunner Armor Set

You’ll look like a sleek hacker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a more high-tech but still discreet option, the Netrunner set can be a great choice. Much like the Corporate, it can be found in boxes and corpses, and it may also drop as random loot.

Replica of Johnny’s Samurai Jacket

Image via Cyberpunk Wiki

If you like the character of Johnny and want to match his style, you can get this jacket from the man himself by completing the Chippin In quest in Cyberpunk: 2077. You’ll have to progress quite a bit in the game to get there.

Trauma Team set

It’s peculiar. Image via CD Projekt RED

This is a very peculiar outfit, but if you want to go completely sci-fi, this will be your best style. To get it, you need to surpass the Trauma Drama high score of 443,000 points. It’s an arcade game that you’ll find in countless places. If you dig this style, the Arasaka Spacesuit can also fit you.

Deadly Lagoon Armored Syn-Silk Pozer Jacket

Does it spark joy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one features a blue and pink theme, as well as a beach landscape on the back. You can simply craft it, so it’s also easier to get than previous pieces on this list. You can also check out the Composite Geisha combat shirt if you are looking for a a similar piece.