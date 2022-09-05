The French sniper is back: ZywOo pulls in some incredible stats at ESL Pro League season 16

The professional CS:GO scene is back after the summer break, and it seems like Vitality’s superstar, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has also returned to his brilliant form.

The Frenchman and his team competed in ESL Pro League season 16’s Group A, where they didn’t drop a single series and claimed first place. During the group stage, ZywOo showcased some exceptional form, and as a result, pulled in some incredible stats.

ZywOo recorded the best 2.0 rating with a 1.40 score, according to HLTV. He was also the best player in terms of KD difference (+113), damage per round (87.9), damage difference per round (+22.5), total kills (310), and total kills per round (0.88).

But that’s not all. The 21-year-old also holds the record for the least deaths per round in the event so far (0.56) and for the most rounds with more than one kill (56.7 percent). In total, ZywOo has claimed the most AWP kills (111) and most opening kills per round (0.16) as well.

Additionally, in many of those stats, his teammates from Vitality, like Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, Emil “Magisk” Reif, or Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, are also present in the top five, proving that the team earned their first place in the group.

ESL Pro League season 16 is far from over. Three more groups will be played in the coming weeks, and offline playoffs with a live audience will follow after in Malta. Fnatic and Natus Vincere are the other two teams that made it out of Group A with Vitality.