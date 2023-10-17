You’ll want to learn this perfect CS2 starting smoke on Nuke 

Starting your outside take on Nuke has become significantly easier thanks to a lineup shown by a member of the CS2 community. The smoke covers the entirety of the mini door to outside, making the CT’s life a hell of a lot more difficult.

Not only that, but it’ll provide a small bit of cover for players exposed on the top of the silo near the T spawn entrance. With CS2’s jump-throw changes, this smoke is an easy one to keep up your sleeve for your outside attack.

The smoke can be thrown from the T-spawn in the starting seconds of the round, giving you ample time to push with the area with your teammates. To block off mini with this smoke, players have to line up behind the first yellow pole in the T-spawn and aim at the edge of one of the vents protruding from the wall on the right.

The next step is to jump-throw, and if successful, your smoke will land on top of mini.

Professional CS2 players have already caught onto this particular smoke. Grayhound Gaming used a similar smoke setup for their match against G2 in IEM Sydney 2023.

The Aussie underdogs paired this smoke spot with a heaven smoke at the beginning of their T-side and used it multiple times to varying success later in the match.

One failed smoke and our trusty mini smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports One smoke on mini and one on top of the A-site for some reason. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These types of smoke might become the go-to for attacking certain areas of any map. Spots like the connector to the A-site from the middle of Mirage, as shown by G2’s m0NESY, can benefit from CS2’s new volumetric smokes.

The smoke lands on a lip above certain areas, leading to the smoke spilling down and covering a much larger area in the process—cutting off critical lines of sight.

Whether this type of lineup takes over CS2 is yet to be determined, but these lineups are definitely worth adding to your repertoire.

