A chicken sitting on the ground in CS2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Counter-Strike

You might be able to pick up CS2’s chickens soon according to leaks

That would be clucking awesome.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 24, 2024 08:21 pm

Chickens have been a core part of the Counter-Strike experience since the days of 1.6, though players never had a real way of interacting with them apart from murdering them on the spot. However, new leaked animations imply we might soon be able to pick up and inspect chickens.

Recommended Videos

The animations were shared by data miners on X (formerly Twitter) on May 24. They include three entirely new animations apparently meant to be seen from the first-person perspective, and given how they move, it is as if the chicken is being inspected by an invisible pair of hands. The chick is seemingly picked up and rocked from side to side while its little head remains fixated on the player. These animations are currently inactive, though based on how detailed they are, “chicken inspection” could be just around the corner.

A CS2 player finds and picks up a chicken on Inferno.
You might be able to pick up these majestic beasts soon. Screenshot via PoPw0w on X/Twitter

A video of the inspect animation in action was also shared by content creator PoPw0w, which gives us a look at what it might look like in-game. While this isn’t a confirmed addition yet, it would certainly be a hilarious add-on for CS2. The competitive viability of stopping mid-gunfight to pick up a chicken isn’t exactly clear, however.

Of course, if chickens were to receive a full inspection feature, players also wonder if Valve would add chicken customization. We’ve seen chickens wear party hats and Christmas gear during seasonal events, so the possibility of chicken skins can’t be dismissed easily. Just imagine the possibilities—thousands of dollars for a skin that changes your chicken’s appearance.

Maybe, Valve could give us a way of throwing the chickens at other players—preferably our enemies—to score some of the wildest kills or kill feeds in gaming history. Whatever the developers have in mind with this feature, it’s bound to be beyond hilarious once it lands in the game.

When exactly that will be is anyone’s guess. Valve appears to be hard at work making various improvements to CS2‘s maps and map pool. Most recently, they revamped Vertigo’s A site to be more open and easier to defend since the map was previously a Rush A simulator that wasn’t too fun.

In the meantime, however, catch me dreaming about landing a sick Premier clutch and then inspecting the nearest chicken I can find—if I can get my hands on one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article CS2 nerfs incendiary and T-side plant money, adds skin rentals in May 23 update
M4A4 and A site of Vertigo in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 nerfs incendiary and T-side plant money, adds skin rentals in May 23 update
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 23, 2024
Read Article Valve’s latest CS2 patch contains a single note—and players don’t know what to think anymore
A selection of barrels and plywood at the top of Banana on Inferno in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valve’s latest CS2 patch contains a single note—and players don’t know what to think anymore
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 23, 2024
Read Article Gamers agree this CS-turned-Twitch superstar is best FPS player ever—but there’s ‘many GOATs’
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
General
General
Streaming
Streaming
Gamers agree this CS-turned-Twitch superstar is best FPS player ever—but there’s ‘many GOATs’
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2 nerfs incendiary and T-side plant money, adds skin rentals in May 23 update
M4A4 and A site of Vertigo in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 nerfs incendiary and T-side plant money, adds skin rentals in May 23 update
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 23, 2024
Read Article Valve’s latest CS2 patch contains a single note—and players don’t know what to think anymore
A selection of barrels and plywood at the top of Banana on Inferno in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Valve’s latest CS2 patch contains a single note—and players don’t know what to think anymore
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 23, 2024
Read Article Gamers agree this CS-turned-Twitch superstar is best FPS player ever—but there’s ‘many GOATs’
The Spodek Arena stage lights up in front of fans for the IEM Katowice 2024 grand final.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
General
General
Streaming
Streaming
Gamers agree this CS-turned-Twitch superstar is best FPS player ever—but there’s ‘many GOATs’
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 22, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.