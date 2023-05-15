Woro2k’s CS:GO settings, crosshair, and viewmodel

He's a rising star.

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

Ukrainian CS:GO AWPer Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletnjuk started playing professionally in 2020. After a lackluster period with MAD Lions in 2021, he showed the world in 2023 he has a good understanding of the game and even proved s1mple wrong while playing for Monte. If you’re in need of optimizing your CS:GO settings, you can look up Woro2k’s setup and see if it works for you.

Most of the CS:GO settings, with the exception of some video settings and launch options, are purely down to preference, but it won’t harm your game to check out what professional players such as Woro2k use.

Related: Woro2k proves s1mple wrong, fuels Monte to Paris CS:GO Major playoffs with win over NAVI

Here is every notable setting Woro2k has for CS:GO, including crosshair, mouse sensitivity, viewmodel, and config.

Woro2k’s crosshair settings in CS:GO

Alpha200Color4
Blue0Red0
Green255Drawoutline0
Dot0Gap-4
Style4Size1
Sniper Width1Thickness1

Woro2k uses one of the smaller crosshairs in tier-one CS:GO for rifles and pistols, but his AWP crosshair is quite standard.

If you’re inclined to try Woro2k’s crosshair in CS:GO, here’s the code:

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.00; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Woro2k’s mouse settings

DPI400CS:GO sensitivity
2.03
eDPI812Zoom Sensitivity0.9
Hz4000Windows Sensitivity6
Raw Imput1Mouse Acceleration0
Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red / Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

Woro2k’s video settings

Display ModeFullscreenResolution1280×960 / 240 HZ
Scaling modeStretchedAspect ratio4:3
Brightness130 percentColor ModeComputer Monitor
Global Shadow QualityLowModel / Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabledEffect DetailLow
Shader DetailLowBoost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabledMultisampling Anti-Aliasing ModeNone
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabledTexture Filtering ModeBilinear
V-SyncDisabledMotion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabledUse Uber ShadersEnabled
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / Screen: ZOWIE XL2546

Woro2k’s viewmodel settings

FOV68Offset X
2.5
Offset Y0Offset Z-1.5
Presetpos3Shift Left Amt1.5
Shift Right Amt0.75Recoil0
Righthand1

Woro2k’s launch options

To copy Woro2k’s launch options, you have to open Steam, head to Library, and right-click the CS:GO icon. Go to Properties and you’ll be able to paste the launch options there.

  • -novid
  • -tickrate 128

Woro2k’s config

Using a professional player’s config is the ultimate step if you want to really play the game similar to how they do because the config file has plenty of other settings, including all keybinds. To do that, download the config file and place it in the “CSGO” folder inside Steam’s Counter:Strike: Global Offensive folder on your computer.

About the author

Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi