Woro2k’s CS:GO settings, crosshair, and viewmodel

Ukrainian CS:GO AWPer Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletnjuk started playing professionally in 2020. After a lackluster period with MAD Lions in 2021, he showed the world in 2023 he has a good understanding of the game and even proved s1mple wrong while playing for Monte. If you’re in need of optimizing your CS:GO settings, you can look up Woro2k’s setup and see if it works for you.

Most of the CS:GO settings, with the exception of some video settings and launch options, are purely down to preference, but it won’t harm your game to check out what professional players such as Woro2k use.

Here is every notable setting Woro2k has for CS:GO, including crosshair, mouse sensitivity, viewmodel, and config.

Woro2k’s crosshair settings in CS:GO

Alpha 200 Color 4 Blue 0 Red 0 Green 255 Drawoutline 0 Dot 0 Gap -4 Style 4 Size 1 Sniper Width 1 Thickness 1

Woro2k uses one of the smaller crosshairs in tier-one CS:GO for rifles and pistols, but his AWP crosshair is quite standard.

If you’re inclined to try Woro2k’s crosshair in CS:GO, here’s the code:

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.00; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Woro2k’s mouse settings

DPI 400 CS:GO sensitivity

2.03 eDPI 812 Zoom Sensitivity 0.9 Hz 4000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Imput 1 Mouse Acceleration 0 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red / Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

Woro2k’s video settings

Display Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1280×960 / 240 HZ Scaling mode Stretched Aspect ratio 4:3 Brightness 130 percent Color Mode Computer Monitor Global Shadow Quality Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear V-Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / Screen: ZOWIE XL2546

Woro2k’s viewmodel settings

FOV 68 Offset X

2.5 Offset Y 0 Offset Z -1.5 Presetpos 3 Shift Left Amt 1.5 Shift Right Amt 0.75 Recoil 0 Righthand 1 – –

Woro2k’s launch options

To copy Woro2k’s launch options, you have to open Steam, head to Library, and right-click the CS:GO icon. Go to Properties and you’ll be able to paste the launch options there.

-novid

-tickrate 128

Woro2k’s config

Using a professional player’s config is the ultimate step if you want to really play the game similar to how they do because the config file has plenty of other settings, including all keybinds. To do that, download the config file and place it in the “CSGO” folder inside Steam’s Counter:Strike: Global Offensive folder on your computer.

