Valve has created a new autograph capsule for all of the Outsiders CS:GO players after they defeated Heroic 2-0 on Sunday, Nov. 13 to win the IEM Rio Major.

Previously, the player stickers of Jame, Evgeniy “FL1T” Lebedev, Aleksei “Qikert” Golubev, David “n0rb3r7” Daniyelyan, and Pyotr “fame” Bolyshev could only be found in the Contenders capsule of the IEM Rio Major. But now, every CS:GO fan can acquire a Champion capsule that contains a new version of the Outsiders’ player autographs in common, glitter, holo, and gold, plus the word champion above it.

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve

Valve follows up a recent tradition with the addition of champion stickers for everyone in Outsiders’ lineup. The CS:GO developer started creating the Champion capsule with the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021, which was won by Natus Vincere. Valve also released the Champion capsule for the PGL Antwerp Major earlier this year when FaZe Clan won the tournament.

When are Outsiders’ Major champion stickers coming to CS:GO?

Valve added the Champions capsule to celebrate Outsiders’ victory at the IEM Rio Major on Nov. 15, two days after the tournament was finalized. Fifty percent of the profits go to the organization and players.

This capsule works similarly to all the others of the IEM Rio Major. It’s a loot box that contains four different versions of each Outsiders’ player autograph and you find out which one you got after you open the capsule. If you prefer, you can also look at the Steam Market and simply buy the sticker of the player of your preference.

It’s unclear how long Valve will keep the Champion capsule and all the other ones for sale in CS:GO‘s menu. The developer traditionally sells capsules with a 75 percent discount at a later date, but no one knows when the prices will drop for now.