What is ADR? The CS:GO statistic explained

Ask any player bottom-fragging their competitive CS:GO game, and they’ll tell you that kills don’t matter. While they’re wrong and are just looking to distract you from their abysmal scoreline, kills aren’t the sole way of measuring a player’s impact on a match.

One stat that you can look at to measure yourself, or the value of a pro player, however, is ADR. But what is ADR and what does it mean in terms of in-game impact during a CS:GO match?

What does ADR mean?

Average Damage per Round, or ADR, refers to the average amount of damage points dealt per round across an entire game, series, or event.

Each CS:GO player has 100 points of health, so if you deal 100 points of damage to a player, they die. So a player with an ADR of over 100 during a match dealt, on average, more than enough damage to kill at least one player every round. A player with an ADR for a match over 100 indicates that they played exceptionally well.

Image via Valve

A player with an ADR of 80 or higher for a map typically means they played very well. An ADR in the 60-70s range usually means they had an average game, and anything in the 50s or lower usually means a poor or bad game. The same can be applied for ADR across an entire event. At DreamHack Masters Spring 2021, the MVP of the event, Na'Vi superstar s1mple, averaged a 90.8 ADR across the entire tournament.

Who has the best ADR rating?

So far in 2021, as of the end of May, the highest overall ADR for the year belongs to Jonathan "Jonji" Carey, of NA pug squad Bad News Bears, with 88.4. Just a few slots behind him is Virtus.Pro’s Mareks "YEKINDAR" Gaļinskis, with an equally impressive 87.2.

Like we said above, s1mple had an exceptionally high ADR for the entire event at DreamHack Masters Spring at 90.8, helping Natus Vincere win the event. But that wasn’t even the highest—two-time HLTV player of the year ZywOo actually had an ADR of 93.1 across the tournament, but Team Vitality failed to make it to the playoffs. ZywOo had the second-highest ADR of all players for the entire year of 2020, just behind FaZe Clan’s NiKo.

Is ADR only important to CS:GO?

Naturally, ADR is also an important measurable stat in VALORANT, although VALORANT also uses an ACS, or Average Combat Score, to quantify a player's value. But ADR is still an important value to that game as well despite the ADR values for VALORANT players being much higher because it includes damage to armor, and because of the extra methods of causing damage. In VALORANT, 150 damage is needed to kill a fully armored player.

Image via Riot Games

At the conclusion of VCT Masters Two Reykjavik, former CS:GO star ScreaM averaged the highest ADR across the tournament with 190.6, Right behind him was eventual champions Sentinels' TenZ, with 170.6. TenZ led in ACS and KD for the whole event, however, and was third in first kills per round.