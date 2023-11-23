What is ADR? One of CS2’s most important statistics explained

Statistics play a big part in CS2, and one of the ways to measure how impactful a player was during a CS2 match is to check how much ADR they got.

What happens, though, is that a lot of new players don’t know what the acronym ADR stands for, nor do they know how to find the basic statistics during their CS2 matches. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about ADR.

What is ADR in CS2?

The acronym ADR stands for Average Damage per Round. The game calculates how much damage you’re dealing to your opponents and updates it once every round so you can understand how you’re playing.

The higher your ADR is in a match, the better, as it means that you’re constantly dealing damage and helping your teams with kills or assists.

Players have 100 points of health (HP) per round in CS2. If you deal 100 points of damage to an enemy, they will inevitably die. The way you’re dealing damage doesn’t matter, as ADR counts either the damage done by bullets or by utility. See below what ADR numbers tell you.

ADR Meaning Higher than 80 You’re playing very well. Between 60 to 70 You’re having an average game. 59 and lower You’re most likely having a poor game.

How to find the ADR stat in CS2

As we said, you can check your ADR while the match is still going. All you need to do is hold Tab or whatever key you attributed to show the scoreboard in CS2 and then click on the Cycle stats button. Your ADR will be located between KDR and DMG, as you can see in the video below.

This is how to find your ADR. Video by Dot Esports

If you don’t like to check statistics while the match is running, don’t worry. As soon as the game ends, CS2 will show kills, death, assists, and ADR of the entire team.