Vitality will reportedly sign Misutaaa to replace ALEX

Vitality has chosen Kévin “Misutaaa” Rabier, a 17-year-old up-and-coming player, to be its fifth CS:GO player after ALEX’s departure this week, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

The French team had their eyes on Ali “hAdji” Haïnouss of LDLC, but the discussions with that org reportedly didn’t move forward. Vitality had a plan B, though, according to the report. The organization reportedly made an internal agreement that Misutaaa will finish his studies while he starts his professional CS:GO career, similar to what ropz from mousesports did during his first year as a pro.

The rifler has been playing for French sub-top teams and most notably helped Viva Algeria qualify for the WESG Finals in November 2019, posting a 1.29 average rating in nine maps, according to HLTV’s statistics.

ALEX’s decision to step down shocked Vitality and the CS:GO scene as a whole. He opted to leave the team due to the constant travel that a top CS:GO squad like Vitality requires to play at the best tournaments in the world.

It’s still unknown who will take over the in-game leadership for the French squad. The entry fragger Dan “apEX” Madesclaire has been Vitality’s secondary shot caller since ALEX became the full-time captain after NBK- left following the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019.

The other option would be shox, who spent several years as G2’s captain, leading apEX and RpK. By the time that Vitality signed shox in September 2019, the team was expecting to have him just be a player. ApEX even said in an interview with HLTV in October that “shox isn’t born to be a captain.”