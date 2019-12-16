Virtus Pro signs AVANGAR’s CS:GO roster, releases Polish lineup

Russian organization Virtus Pro has officially acquired AVANGAR’s CS:GO lineup for an undisclosed fee, the team announced today.

Ali “Jame” Djami, Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev, Alexey “qikert” Golubev, Timur “buster” Tulepov, Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev, and the coach Dastan Akbayev have been playing together since June and became a top-10 team after surprisingly reaching the StarLadder Berlin Major grand finals in September. That impressive run was followed by a victory at BLAST Pro Series Moscow in the same month.

With this transfer completed, VP has released its Polish roster. Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski and crew played their last tournament under VP’s banner this weekend at cs_summit five, where they lost to G2 in the semifinals. The team won several tournaments with the iteration led by Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas, including the ESL One Katowice Major in March 2014.

Virtus.pro on Twitter 👇🏻 Read full story here 👇🏻 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Gd6xsPHILK 🇵🇱 https://t.co/aQZmYlSY0Z 🇷🇺 https://t.co/jVbT9JA2km

This is the second time VP will field a lineup from the CIS region. The team entered CS:GO in 2012 with a lineup led by Kirill “ANGE1” Karasov. AdreN was also a part of that lineup and will wear VP’s jersey for the second time in his career.

“It’s an exciting moment for all of us,” Jame said. “We’re thrilled to become a part of one of the biggest esports brands in the world and will do our best to bring VP back to the top ranks of CS.”

VP will debut its new lineup on Wednesday against mousesports at EPICENTER 2019.