Virtus Pro reportedly acquiring AVANGAR's CS:GO roster

Ali “Jame” Djami, Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev, Alexey “qikert” Golubev, Timur “buster” Tulepov, and Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev are close to being transferred from AVANGAR to Virtus Pro, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

If this deal is finalized, the AVANGAR lineup won’t be the first CIS roster to play under VP’s banner. The organization had a CIS team when it entered CS:GO in December 2012. That roster was led by Kirill “ANGE1” Karasov and featured AdreN, who’s the most experienced player on AVANGAR.

But VP became famous in CS:GO with its legendary Polish lineup signed in 2014 that featured Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski, Filip “NEO” Kubski, Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski, Wictor “TaZ” Wojtas, and Paweł “byali” Bieliński.

Snax is the only player who’s still on VP from that period where the Poles won several tournaments, including the ESL One Katowice Major in March 2014. It’s unclear, however, what VP will do with its Polish lineup if AVANGAR’s roster is officially acquired.

AVANGAR has been much better than VP in recent years. The CIS team has been between HLTV’s top 10 and 15 spots in its rankings, which is a result of reaching the grand finals of the StarLadder Berlin Major in August and winning BLAST Pro Series Moscow in September.

VP are the 25th team in HLTV’s ranking and haven’t played in the grand finals of a big event since EPICENTER in October 2017.

Both organizations have scheduled events in December. AVANGAR will play at EPICENTER, which starts on Dec. 17, and VP will attend cs_summit five, starting on Dec. 12.