Valve forced to change new CS:GO AWP skin over DMCA claims

The Revolution case introduced several top-tier skins for the best weapons in the game and the “AWP | Doodle Lore” skin gathered some attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

A Feb. 15 CS:GO developer blog post shared that the skin was to be removed, and replaced with the “AWP | Duality.”

The CS:GO devs have jumped into action by removing the skin from stores, and have “converted” all Doodle Lore skins to Duality skins.

According to TheDandiem, the skin The AWP by Jimmba for @CSGO is basically a dragon by the artist @vexx_art on Twitter.

Dandiem claims that “they have already been contacted and they’re going to file a DMCA.”

I've been contacted via PM and it seems the M4A4 ain't the only one with stolen artwork. The AWP by Jimmba for @CSGO is basically a dragon by the artist @vexx_arthttps://t.co/ylpBhOIAKc



Apparently, they have already been contacted and they're going to file a DMCA. pic.twitter.com/u4g3hWm5he — Danidem (@TheDanidem) February 12, 2023

The Doodle Lore skin was originally revealed as part of the newest CS:GO cosmetic box, the Revolution case, on Feb. 9. The Doodle Lore was a pink weapon and likely sold for a pretty penny. AWP skins typically sell for a considerable amount on the community market.

This wouldn’t be the first time a skin has been removed from CS:GO. The M4A4 Howl became one of the most sought-after skins in the game after the developers removed it from cases, leaving several Howl’s floating around the community market. The M4A4 Griffin also suffered a similar fate, however; the skin itself was changed in order to avoid a DMCA.