Unreal reactions: m0NESY wins FPL CS:GO round on his own with the AWP

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov’s CS:GO talent is evident to anyone who has watched him, but he still manages to amaze everyone with his flashy style.

The latest proof of m0NESY’s talent happened on the all-pro FACEIT Pro League (FPL) hub. Left in a two-vs-four situation against the team composed of Laurențiu “lauNX” Țârlea, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, and Rigon Gashi, the Russian AWPer had no option but to kill all four players left because the other team was on the verge of winning the match.

Instead of backing down and playing safe, m0NESY did the complete opposite. He went through Vent on Mirage’s Window and got a free-kill on rigoN. Then, he rushed to Window and caught sinnopsyy entering Connector. With m0NESY’s position known, nitr0 and Bymas were watching for his aggressiveness, but he still managed to pull it off. The Russian star left Window to Ladder Room and caught nitr0 off-guard, and then went back to Window as fast as he could thanks to his superb movements and killed Bymas near connector to cement the clutch.

What is most impressive in this highlight is that m0NESY is not afraid to take risks for his team and he has the ability to shoot faster than probably anybody in the current CS:GO professional landscape. The final kill on Bymas would be impossible for almost every player, but the Russian made it look easy.

After this warmup in FPL yesterday, m0NESY is ready to take on NAVI today at 12pm CT for ESL Pro League season 16 quarterfinals and battle against the world’s best player, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev.