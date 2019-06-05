TYLOO sign Freeman ahead of Asia Minor closed qualifier

TYLOO added WingHei “Freeman” Cheung to their roster for FACEIT, the platform that will host the Asia Minor closed qualifier games.



The change had been speculated about for a while, since Freeman said he would leave ViCi Gaming after IEM Sydney last May. Jared “DeKay” Lewis was the first to report TYLOO’s intention to sign the player from Hong Kong.



For now, it’s unknown who Freeman will replace in the active lineup. Kevin “xccurate” Susanto is one of the options, especially after he said in a stream that he’ll leave TYLOO after the Asia Minor.



If it’s confirmed, TYLOO will continue their tradition of fielding a majority of Chinese players as HaoWen “somebody” Xu, YuLun “Summer” Cai, and YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng would remain in the lineup.



Freeman made a name for himself after ViCi Gaming’s campaign at IEM Katowice Major in February 2019. He helped ViCi to qualify for the event by beating North, huge favorites at the time, in the Minor play-in.



TYLOO is set to play against Avengers for the first round of the Asia Minor closed qualifier tomorrow at 2:10am CT.

