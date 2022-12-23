The best CS:GO streamers of 2022

CS:GO is not the most popular streaming game out there, but it’s not because the CS:GO streamers don’t get a lot of love that they don’t produce quality and entertaining content from the ones following the action from their home: the competitive scene is packed with tournaments, and they kind of steal most of the viewers from people trying to stream their matchmaking or FACEIT matches.

It’s no surprise that most of the successful streamers have a competitive background that helped them build their brand over the years, and some of them have been into Counter-Strike since the game launched in 1999.

Without further ado, get to know some of the best people that streamed CS:GO in 2022, so you can start watching their content in 2023 if you don’t do it already.

Best CS:GO streamers of 2022

7) F0rest

Photo via PGL

The legendary Swedish player hasn’t dedicated so much time to his streams until this year after he parted ways with Dignitas, becoming a free agent for the first time in CS:GO. The 34-year-old has been streaming regularly on Twitch since June 2022 and he is a good option for anyone who enjoys watching him shooting heads on either CS 1.6 or CS:GO and listening to stories from his nearly 20-year career.

6) Pimp

Photo via StarLadder

It’s safe to say that Jacob “Pimp” Winneche is enjoying more success nowadays compared to his professional days. When he’s not working on events, the former Team Liquid rifler turned into broadcast talent produces quality content on his Twitch channel. You can follow Pimp playing his matchmaking or FACEIT matches and learn a trick or two, or at least have fun when his play doesn’t work the way he intended.

5) OhnePixel

OhnePixel has become more popular year after year. He made a name for himself in the scene as a specialist in CS:GO skins and for having one of the best inventories possible. It has gotten to a point that pros will ask ohnePixel’s help to help with their skin collections and that people are willing to pay money to have their CS:GO inventory reviewed by the German streamer. Aside from making skin content on Twitch, he also broadcasts official matches from time to time.

4) FalleN

Photo via PGL

The Godfather of Brazilian CS:GO has built a respectable brand overseas after leading Brazilian teams to multiple titles, most notably the back-to-back Majors in 2016, and his brand only got bigger after he played for Liquid in 2021. When he’s not busy practicing with Imperial for tournaments, FalleN enjoys dedicating some of his time to streaming to both the Brazilian and international communities on Twitch. If you’re not aware of who FalleN is, you’ll be surprised by how much you can learn about CS:GO while having fun watching him play. He’s the “Professor”, after all.

3) Fl0m

Photo by Adela Sznajder via DreamHack

Fl0m has long been a staple when it comes to creating CS:GO content in North America. The former Luminosity Gaming player became more popular when he retired from serious pro play to play under the Mythic banner in smaller tournaments. Other than playing officials and goofing around in PUGs, fl0m has also developed partnerships with important tournament organizers like ESL and has been broadcasting some of the most important tournaments for his NA audience on Twitch.

2) S1mple

Photo via BLAST Premier

The G.O.A.T himself dedicates some time to streaming FPL and matchmaking games on Twitch when he’s not busy repping the Natus Vincere jersey around the world. S1mple is not the best English speaker, but he tries his best to interact with his Western fans. If you want to watch s1mple play in a more laid-back environment and see him nail all kinds of difficult shots, tune in and enjoy.

1) Gaules

Image via ESL Gaming

The No. 1 on the list couldn’t be anyone else but Gaules. The former Brazilian player and coach turned into content creator has surpassed every milestone since he started streaming in 2018 when he was broke financially and fighting against depression. He’s often one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, beating household names like xQc, all thanks to his CS:GO broadcasts in which he cheers for Brazilian teams alongside the fans watching from home.

He worked with ESL throughout IEM Rio Major this year and secured that fans would watch games in from inside the arena during all the stages, and hosted the first-ever fan fest for a CS:GO Major. Whether some people outside Brazil like it or not, Gaules keep accomplishing things no one ever imagined.