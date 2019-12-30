CS:GO isn’t only about frags, but fans love to see beautiful or well-played highlight clips from time to time. From pistol rounds to clutches with sniper rifles, we’ve compiled a list of the top plays from the past year.

Here are 10 of the best CS:GO plays of 2019.

10) Reatz’s deagle ace

reatz – Deagle ACE (including 1st person perspective REPLAY) Clip of dreamhackcsgo_ru Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

This list wouldn’t be complete without a Desert Eagle ace. Illuminar’s Paweł “reatz” Jańczak locked down one of the most impressive plays of the year with the gun against Sprout at DreamHack Open Atlanta in November.

Unfortunately for Illuminar, that play wasn’t enough to help them win the map. They later lost the series 2-1 while Sprout qualified for the playoffs.

9) F0rest single-handedly shuts down ViCi’s push

f0rest shuts down ViCi with an ACE (Inferno) Clip of ESL_CSGO Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg is regarded by many fans as one of the best players in CS:GO history. The 31-year-old still has crisp aim, which can be seen in this clip.

The Swede killed all of ViCi’s players in a full-buy round at the IEM Katowice Major in February. Although his team lost the map, f0rest still shined in the third map and helped his team qualify for the New Legends stage.

8) Allu wins a one-vs-four clutch against MIBR

This game was easy for ENCE, but Aleksi “allu” Jalli made the best play of BLAST Pro Series São Paulo in March against the home team, MIBR.

The veteran was alone against four MIBR players and killed all of them with 30 seconds remaining while using his favorite weapon, the AWP.

7) Zellsis gets an ace in his first CS:GO Major round

LIVE: IEM Katowice 2019 Challenger Stage – Cloud9 vs. Grayhound Gaming Clip of ESL_CSGOb Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by rush2sk8

Even though Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro was just a temporary stand-in for Cloud9, he made history in his first Major round.

The 21-year-old was in a one-vs-four situation when he completed his ace to steal the pistol round for Cloud9.

6) AmaNEk’s calmness with the CZ-75

AmaNEk insane 1v4 clutch (Inferno) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Not every CS:GO pro knows how to use the CZ-75 without spending all of the bullets on one enemy.

François “AmaNEk” Delaunay showed some crispy aim in this clip and in the rest of the map as he top-fragged against NRG at DreamHack Masters in May.

5) Flamie kicks off the Major quarterfinals with an ace

flamie secures the first pistol round with an ACE clutch! (Inferno) Clip of ESL_CSGO Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Egor “flamie” Vasilev from Natus Vincere rarely produces highlight clips these days since the team relies on Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and Denis “electronic” Sharipov for that.

Flamie stole the first round of the IEM Katowice Major quarterfinals against FaZe Clan, though. It’s very difficult to retake the B bombsite but flamie nailed all the headshots that Na’Vi needed.

4) NAF hits every single AWP shot to complete the ace clutch

NAF 1v2 to pull off the ACE clutch! (Mirage) Clip of ESL_CSGO Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

This round was basically over for Team Liquid against ENCE at the IEM Katowice Major quarterfinals if it wasn’t for Keith “NAF” Markovic.

The 22-year-old couldn’t afford to miss a single shot since Liquid were in a two-vs-five situation. NAF killed two players to open space for the bomb plant, but he also eliminated everybody, even when he was in a one-vs-two scenario.

3) Device survives with three HP and nails the one-vs-three clutch

device 1v3 clutch to steal the first pistol round (Train) Clip of StarLadder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Many fans thought that Nicolai “device” Reedtz was out of this pistol round since he was heavily tagged at the start of the round.

NRG players failed to finish the job, however, and let device live with three HP. He then landed three precise headshots to complete the ace and win the first pistol round of the StarLadder Berlin Major semifinals for Astralis.

2) Brollan wins the map for Fnatic with a CZ-75 triple kill

Brollan takes down three with the cz75a to steal the event (Mirage) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

This was just an eco round for Fnatic and overtime was already written all over the grand finals of DreamHack Masters Malmö in October between the Swedes and Vitality.

It all started with Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson’s tags and finished with Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin’s triple kill with the CZ-75. Without the 17-year-old’s miracle, who knows if Fnatic would’ve won the championship.

1) S1mple makes Na’Vi’s force buy work with a stunning AWP ace

s1mple insane ACE CLUTCH (Inferno) Clip of StarLadder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Here’s another decisive play. S1mple, the best CS:GO player in the world in 2018, single-handedly won a crucial round for Na’Vi when they were already down 1-0 to ENCE in the StarSeries i-League season seven quarterfinals.

Na’Vi invested every single penny on a force buy and let s1mple have the AWP. The round didn’t go the way that Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko designed, but s1mple saved Na’Vi nonetheless. The most difficult shot was against allu, but s1mple made everything look easier.