Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory

Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major.

The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take home the $100,000 first-place prize in the Counter-Strike battle.

The first map, Dust 2, put Spirit on the backfoot. The paiN gaming roster showed up for their map pick, beating the CIS squad 16-12. A stellar performance from Felipe “skullz” Medeiros brought Spirit to their knees, with an ace in the seventh round from the rifler lighting a fire underneath the paiN squad.

Nuke followed, with Spirit’s map pick bringing the CIS roster back into the server. Spirit got a second wind, taking down paiN with ease 16-8. Robert “Patsi” Isyanov asserted his dominance against his Brazillian opponents. The Russian player took control on the second map, absolutely destroying any T-side attack from paiN.

The final map, Vertigo, saw a similar result to the map prior. Team Spirit wasn’t really tested at all. The paiN gaming roster didn’t stand a chance as Igor “w0nderful” Zhdanov rose to the occasion to land the final blows against the Brazilian squad.

This Counter-Strike grand final win is sure to fill Team Spirit with confidence going forward into the IEM Rio Major, which will commence in just a few short weeks.