Team Liquid and CS:GO coach Moses part ways

Jason “Moses” O’Toole is moving on from being the active CS:GO coach of Team Liquid, the organization announced today. In its post, Liquid thanked Moses for being “a rock for the team when we most needed it” and providing “an endless source of energy for the squad.”

Moses joined Liquid as the team's coach last August, just after Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella was moved to the bench and before he left Liquid and CS:GO to play competitive VALORANT. Prior to stepping in as their coach, Moses was widely regarded for his extensive casting and commentating career that began around 2015. Before that, he had a lengthy playing career across both Counter-Strike and in CS:GO.

Moses, you were a rock for the team when we most needed it, an amazing communicator with the TLCS fam, and an endless source of energy for the squad. Thank you for everything you gave to us and continue giving to the CS community. pic.twitter.com/xuMeQfyKKC — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) May 3, 2021

After stepping in as their coach, Liquid made the grand finals of back-to-back online North American events at ESL One Cologne and DreamHack Open Summer. But the team's results got worse as the rest of 2020 progressed until Liquid shook things up with the acquisition of Brazilian legend Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo to replace the departing Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken, who's now with FaZe.

Since then, Liquid finished fourth in the BLAST Premier Global Final and made the semifinals of the IEM Katowice World Championships. But outside of those two results, they haven't found as much success as they'd likely hoped for. Liquid parted ways with previous coach Eric "adreN" Hoag when they brought Moses on, opting to move on from a coach who brought them a tremendous amount of success and victories in 2019.

The team recently migrated to Europe to compete against the other top CS:GO talent based there. Following Liquid's announcement, HLTV has reported that adreN is "poised" to return to the team's head coaching role.