Team lineup confirmed for BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

The top two teams at the Fall Showdown will advance to the Fall Finals.

BLAST confirmed its lineup for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, a CS:GO event set to take place from Nov. 23rd to 29. Sixteen teams will be competing for the final two slots in the Fall Series 2020 Finals, which is scheduled for December.

The teams who will compete are Evil Geniuses, NiP, FaZe Clan, Complexity, FURIA, MiBR, Team Liquid, GODSENT, MAD Lions, Virtus.pro, Sprout, Team Spirit, Cloud9, mousesports, and Endpoint. These squads will be vying for $425,000, in addition to the two aforementioned spots.

The winning team at the Fall Final will advance to the Global Final in January, where they will compete in a best-of-three, single-elimination tournament.

Wednesday’s announcement follows the conclusion of the BLAST Premier Fall Series, in which Astralis managed to pull off a comeback victory against G2 Esports during the Group C grand finals yesterday. That win secured Astralis their slot at the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, while OG and Vitality won the finals in Group A and Group B, respectively, securing their own slots.

So far, Vitality, Astralis, Na’Vi, BIG, OG, and G2 have earned their places at the event, leaving open only the final two slots. Complexity, Team Vitality, and Evil Geniuses await the remaining teams at the Global Final after qualifying at the BLAST premier Spring Final in June.